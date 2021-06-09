Yuma’s annual Water Quality Report finds that the city’s drinking water meets and often exceeds all water quality regulations. The report does not indicate any violations.
The annual report – also known as a Consumer Confidence Report – contains “important” information about the city’s drinking water, the city said in a press release. The report is now available online on the city website below.
Jeremy McCall, director of utilities, said that the city is committed to providing residents with water that meets and exceeds all water quality regulations. He explained that staff tests water at various stages of treatment and within the distribution system for bacteria and a wide range of inorganic and organic chemicals. These tests ensure that the city’s drinking water meets health and safety standards.
The city tests drinking water for more chemicals and more frequently than required by law. Because of these stringent safeguards, the city provides residents with high quality drinking water, the press release noted.
The Safe Drinking Water Act was passed by Congress in 1974, and amended in 1986 and 1996, to protect the country’s drinking water. Under the Act, the Environmental Protection Agency sets the standards for drinking water quality and monitors states, local authorities, and water suppliers who enforce those standards.
In the U.S. community water systems are required to monitor their drinking water multiple times per day to test for more than 90 contaminants and report any violations that may have occurred.
Every public water system or community water supplier must provide an annual report to its customers. The report provides information on local drinking water quality, including the water’s source, contaminants found in the water, and how consumers can help protect their drinking water. The report is based on prior calendar year data (January to December 2020) and must be published by July 1 each year. Once again, the city’s drinking water met all state and federal regulatory standards to safeguard public health.
To learn more, please read the 2020 Water Quality Report, which is available online as a printer-friendly PDF at YumaAz.gov/WaterQualityReport. Paper copies are available upon request by calling the Utilities Department at 928-373-4502.