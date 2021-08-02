City welcomes new finance director

The City of Yuma announced a new director of finance. Douglas Allen stepped into the position last week, bringing more than 25 years of progressive management experience in government finance and administration.
Most recently, Allen served as the chief financial officer for the Town of Paradise Valley.
“I’m pleased to welcome Douglas to the City of Yuma and know that he’ll have an immediate impact on our team and community. After a very thorough national search for a new director of finance, it became very clear that he was the right choice for the City,” City Administrator Philip Rodriguez said.
Prior to his position in Paradise Valley, Allen was the CFO for Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and the director of administrative services for the Town of Buckeye. Allen holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and is a certified public accountant.
He also has ties to Yuma, having worked in the early 2000s for Yuma County and holding the positions of director of finance and deputy county administrator.
When asked about the new position, Douglas said, “To be welcomed as part of this great team and professional environment is a rare opportunity and a blessing. I look forward to being part of many enhancements to the financial operations focused on customer trust and confidence, especially in financial reporting.”
Rodriguez added: “Douglas shares our commitment to carefully steward the public’s resources, and his experience meshes well with where our city is heading under City Council’s new strategic plan. He’s also very excited to be in Yuma, and I know our community will embrace him and his family.”