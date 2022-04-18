The Yuma City Council will meet twice this week, on Tuesday for a work session and Wednesday for a regular meeting.
On Tuesday, Gene Dalby, chairman of the Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition, will kick off the work session with a bicycle coalition update, followed by quarterly financial briefing by Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton and Finance Director Douglas Allen.
The financial briefing will cover the city’s 2021 audit update and 2022 financial status and financial forecast as well as provide an introduction to the 2023 proposed budget.
The council will then review and discuss the Wednesday agenda, which includes four proposed ordinances, including an amendment to the city code to allow the Yuma Municipal Court to assess a $10 court technology fee to offset the technology cost associated with each case.
A proposed ordinance would rezoning 4.1 acres from agriculture to general commercial with an aesthetic overlay for the property located on 12th Street between South Castle Dome Avenue and South Pacific Avenue.
Another proposed ordinance would rezone 0.79 acres from general commercial to medium density residential while maintaining the infill overlay for the property located at 271 S. Avenue A.
The last proposed ordinance would authorize the acquisition of the rights-of-way necessary to widen 28th Street between 45th Avenue and 33rd Drive.
Eight ordinances will be introduced, including four that would update the plumbing, mechanical, fuel gas and electrical regulations in the city code.
Other ordinances would declare property located at the northwest corner of 25th Lane and Avenue C as surplus and vacate the right-of-way to five adjacent parcels; authorize the acquisition of right-of-way necessary for the construction and operation of a 15-inch sanitary sewer line along Avenue 4E; and ratify the acquisition of an easement west of the southwest corner of East Palo Verde Street and South Avenue 3E.
The last proposed ordinance would terminate the Yuma Pivot Point Phase Two Lease while preserving the Phase One Lease. The agreement would also terminate the master development agreement related to the vacant parcels and assign any remaining interest currently held by Clark-Lankford LLC to the Yuma Municipal Property Corp. The purpose is to preserve the remaining obligations of shared parking, use of logos and trademarks, and to ensure the existing covenants in the Phase One Lease remain unimpaired.
Three resolutions are also up for possible approval, including an agreement for wastewater treatment service with the Quechan Indian Tribal Council, a pre-annexation development agreement with the Galpin Trust for property located at 4131 W. El Dorado Road and an agreement with Santana 142 RE Holdings for a development fee credit of $388,762 for the construction of the outside lanes and edges of 40th Street at the Santana Subdivision.
The consent agenda includes the following items:
• Purchase of an ambulance, various medical equipment and supplies totaling $402,828 from various vendors.
• Acceptance of an Arizona Office of Tourism grant of $105,000 for the redesign of the Desert Hills Golf Course to reduce water use and $70,207 for kayak fleet replacement and facility development.
• Sale of 89 firearms totaling $23,270 to the highest bidders: Nine Lives Auction of Phoenix and Sprague’s Sports of Yuma.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agendas and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meetings can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.