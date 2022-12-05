Civic Center brings back It’s a Christmas Ball

‘It’s a Christmas Ball” will transform the Yuma Civic Center into a winter wonderland Friday, Dec. 9.
This is a semi-formal event for those 18 and older who are looking for an elegant holiday celebration. Some businesses and clubs have reserved entire tables at previous events and used this occasion for their own celebration.
“It’s a Christmas Ball” features dinner, drinks, dessert, live music by the Chavez Family and a special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
A magical photo area allows attendees to have their picture taken and made into a keepsake to take home.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to bring this signature event back to the community,” Yuma Civic Center Manager Joel Radatz said. “From a hand-crafted menu to themed festivities throughout, this year’s ball promises to be a wonderful addition to any holiday plans.”
Civic Center doors will open for “It’s a Christmas Ball” at 5 p.m. Tickets and RSVP are required. The Civic Center is located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive in Yuma.
Individual tickets are $40 each, per couple is $75 and a table for eight is $270. All tickets will have an additional convenience fee. To purchase tickets or see the menu or for more information, call the Yuma Civic Center at 928-373-5040 or 928-373-5041 and ask for Event Specialist Kathryn Rodriguez.