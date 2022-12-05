Civic Center brings back It’s a Christmas Ball

Courtesy City of Yuma

‘It’s a Christmas Ball” will transform the Yuma Civic Center into a winter wonderland Friday, Dec. 9.

This is a semi-formal event for those 18 and older who are looking for an elegant holiday celebration. Some businesses and clubs have reserved entire tables at previous events and used this occasion for their own celebration.

