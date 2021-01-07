The Yuma Civic Center will host a Yuma Regional Medical Center Blood Drive Jan. 13-14.
The city encourages volunteers to participate to maintain local blood and plasma supplies, which are crucial to supply the area’s expanded population this time of year and aid those fighting COVID-19.
The blood drive takes place 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. The Civic Center is located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, just off of Avenue A at 36th Street.
Additionally, this event seeks convalescent plasma donors from those who have fully recovered from COVID-19 and have complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days.
“We are keeping ourselves safe and staying home as much as possible until our current pandemic passes. However, our hospital’s need for blood and plasma continues,” Mayor Doug Nicholls noted. “If you are healthy, we ask that you consider donating blood to maintain supplies. If you have recovered from COVID-19, we encourage you to donate plasma for those still fighting this virus. We are stronger when we are united for Yuma.”
Advance appointments are encouraged to help maintain social distancing. Sign up for an appointment via email at volunteerservices@yumaregional.org; sign up online through Vitalant at www.bloodhero.com and use the sponsor code “yumaregional”; or contact Elizabeth Hammonds at 928-336-1105.
Those who wish to become a convalescent plasma donor must apply online by visiting Vitalant.org/COVIDFree.
All donors must bring and wear a mask or cloth-based face covering.
Donors will receive a voucher for a free medium cheese pizza from Pizza Hut.