The Arizona Attorney General’s Office, City of Yuma and the Church for the City are hosting a free, no-contact shred-a-thon on Saturday at the Civic Center, 1440 S. Desert Hills Drive.
The event, which is open to the public, allows for the secure collection and proper disposal of sensitive documents. There is a limit of five boxes.
The shred-a-thon will take place from 8 a.m. to noon or until trucks are full.
Volunteers and participants will follow CDC social distancing guidelines. The organizers ask that anyone who feels sick stay home.
Participants will be asked to remain in their vehicle during the event. All documents should be in the trunk of the vehicle before arriving. Binders, binder clips or any electronics will not be accepted.
For more information, email CommunityOutreach@azag.gov or call 602-542-2123.