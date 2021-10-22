The Classics by Moonlight fall orchestra concert promises to be a magical night. Concert goers can enjoy the outdoor event under a full moon and the setting sun while beautiful music will be performed live by the Civic Light Orchestra, String Ambassadors and Yuma Civic Orchestra.
Held Oct. 23 at the Arizona Western College Amphitheater, the concert starts at 6:30 p.m. However, concert goers are encouraged to come early to view a balloon glow at 5:30 brought by pilot and orchestra violin player David Adler. Tickets are $15 per person.
Also, attendees will be able to select dinner from a special menu prepared just for the event by the AWC Culinary Department. Dinner options, priced from $7 to $10, include beef brisket slider, turkey avocado croissant, French bread pizza, chicken tenders or field greens salad. Beverages and a dessert station also will be available for sale.
Some seating will be available, but concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.
In past years, the concert brought by the Yuma Orchestra Association has been an annual event, signaling the beginning of the winter performing season for the orchestras and enchanting audiences with its outdoor setting at the AWC Amphitheater. The event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s especially wonderful to have the event return this year.
“Players are all so excited,” stated Janet Jones, orchestra director. “We’re so very fortunate to be able to perform.”
The concert comes just two weeks after the Yuma Orchestra Association was honored during the 21st annual Tribute of the Muses Awards ceremony. New this year, the Odyssey Award created to recognize an outstanding organization, business or group went to the Yuma Orchestra Association, “a consortium that supports enrichment classes that enable youth and adults to participate in a string orchestra. The association offers an extensive music library, an instrument loan program, tuition/lesson scholarships, educational programs for students and conductors, a student mentoring program, physical and monetary support to performing ensembles, and an annual performance.”
Said Jones of the upcoming concert: “We’re trying to create a memorable experience for people. We really want people to experience this concert. It will be a nice evening to be outside in the cooler air and under the moon.”
The peak of the October full moon is actually on Oct. 20 but will still be big and bright for the concert. It was called the Hunter Moon by the Anglo-Saxons since it comes at the time of year when they were preparing food for the coming winter. The moon rises at sunset near the horizon, giving it a large orange appearance.
The Civic Light Orchestra will open the concert with a performance of “Bring Back the Music.” First performed by the Yuma Civic Orchestra for its April concert, the selection was composed by its own David Adler, who has played violin in the orchestra for several years and has been studying composition at Arizona Western College. Adler was the recipient of the Helios Award presented during the 2019 Tribute to the Muses as an up-and-coming voice within the Yuma arts community.
Jones said she’s confident the audience will enjoy Adler’s work. “I thought it was appropriate. We’re bringing music back to the people of Yuma. It is wonderful. I think it will touch people’s hearts.”
The Civic Light Orchestra currently is comprised of about 14 musicians and is an intermediary performing group. While not a regular at the orchestra concerts, the Civic Light Orchestra has made several appearances around the community, including performances at the Yuma International Airport to the delight of the traveling public and airport staff.
The String Ambassadors will take to the stage next to perform Moonlight Sonata in C Sharp Minor by Ludwig V. Beethoven, “Addams Family” by Vic Mizzy and other selections.
To round out the concert, the Yuma Civic Orchestra will perform “An Outdoor Overture” by Aaron Copland featuring a trumpet solo, “Berceuse and Finale” (Firebird Suite) by Igor Stravinsky, “How to Train Your Dragon” by John Powell and other selections, concluding with a James Bond medley.
The evening will not include the youngest musicians in the Yuma Orchestra Association’s string music program, Twinklers and Junior String Ambassadors. Jones explained that it has been difficult to keep those groups going with COVID and trying to teach them via Zoom. But the young performers are regrouping and Jones is hopeful they will be added soon to the program for future concerts.
Those concerts for the 2021-22 season include the Christmas concert, which will be offered twice at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Historic Yuma Theater. The traditional Romantic Classics concert will be performed Feb. 12 at the AWC Amphitheater as part of the college’s celebration of the 110th anniversary of Arizona becoming a state on Valentine’s Day 1912. The spring concert will be held May 14 at the Historic Yuma Theater.
In an earlier interview, Jones noted: “The Yuma Orchestra Association is working hard to promote that ‘Yes, there is an orchestra and (string) educational program in Yuma.’ Started in 2001 to introduce light classical music to the people of our community, it has captivated a wide variety of audiences, young and old, as pieces are carefully selected to touch the hearts of the audience.”
For more information about the Yuma Orchestra Association, visit yumaorchestra.org or email YumaOrchestraAssociation@gmail.com.