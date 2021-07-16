Contractor crews from the The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District began safety work Thursday at two former border wall construction sites in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector.
Jay Field, spokesperson for the South Pacific Border District, said the remediation work is needed to address safety and environmental concerns that remain at the site after work was stopped, and will not involve expanding the border wall.
“It is part of the contract cancellation process,” Field said. “You just can’t walk away from an unfinished project without making sure the site is safe.”
Work being done at the two sites include filling in open trenches, cutting and capping conduits, making gate foundations and maintenance roads safe, and grading around handholds and manholes.
On his first day in office, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation terminating the redirection of funds for border wall construction, pausing all wall construction to the extent permitted by law.
The proclamation also required that the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Office of Management and Budget, to develop plans to secure funding to pay for the work that needs to be done to these sites, which are all along the southern border.
In total, the previous presidential administration built 52 miles of wall where no barrier previously existed, using money diverted from the military.
Also under the plan, any remaining money that was diverted from the military is being returned to the Department of Defense.
“These limited activities are specific life and health safety measures consistent with the Administration’s plans to terminate the redirection of Defense Department funds for a border wall,” the USACE said in a statement.
Field added that while there are numerous former border wall construction sites all along the southern border, which runs from El Paso to San Diego, the two unfinished sites in the Yuma Sector are the first two to be selected.
There are two or three other former border wall construction sites in the Yuma Sector where work was stopped and need to be made safe, but clean-up work on those sites isn’t expected to begin until early August.
