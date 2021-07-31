The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began remediation work this week to clean up a third former border wall construction site within the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector.
According to spokesperson Jay Field, of the South Pacific Border District, it is one of three sites where work is currently underway, and does not involve expanding the border fence.
The purpose, instead, is to clean up the remnants of construction left behind when President Joe Biden cancelled all of the still ongoing border wall construction projects.
Work being done at the three sites include filling in open trenches, cutting and capping conduits, making gate foundations and maintenance roads safe, and grading around handholds and manholes.
The most recent site where cleanup began was a site identified as Yuma 3, which was completed on Dec. 21, 2020 during the final days of the Trump administration’s rush to finish building the fence.
That section of the fence spans 31 miles and runs along the Barry M. Goldwater bombing range, as do the other two sites, Yuma 2 and Yuma 10/27, where cleanup work began on July 15.
“It is probably going to take several months to complete those projects,” Field said. “It is a lot of miles of border fence.”
The Corps of Engineers shared six photos Friday of the cleanup work happening at the sites, including a picture of an excavator removing debris.
Built with money siphoned from the U.S. military by BFBC, LLC, a part of the Montana-based Bernard Construction Company, Yuma 2 and Yuma 10/27 encompass a total of 33 miles.
The Yuma 2 site, which was completed on June 2, 2020, included 31 miles of news “secondary” fencing that was built at a cost of $527 million, while the Yuma 10/27 site was for the replacement of approximately two miles of pedestrian fencing, which cost $40 million to build.
The Yuma 10/27 site was also completed on Dec. 21, 2020.
Field also announced that remediation work is scheduled to get underway soon at three more former border wall construction sites within the Yuma Sector within the next few weeks.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.