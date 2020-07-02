Closure of border urged to curb virus

The surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Arizona is prompting Sonora’s health minister to seek temporary closure of the border to all but essential visits by Americans to the Mexican state.
Enrique Clausen said Monday in announcement on social media he will petition the Sonora Health Council to formally request the Mexican federal government close the port of entry at San Luis Rio Colorado, across from Yuma County, as well as those at Sonoita, Nogales, Naco and Agua Prieta.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security already has closed U.S. ports of entry to all but essential visits by Mexican citizens, owing to the pandemic. The restriction was first imposed in March and extended two times. The current extension expires July 21.
But crossings into Mexico have remained open to U.S. travelers, although the hours of operation of the port at San Luis Rio Colorado have been reduced to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Clausen’s petition will go to Mexico’s General Health Council, the agency responsible for public health matters in the country, and to Mexico Foreign Relations Ministry for review.
Clausen did not clarify what would be considered essential travel into Mexico, but said the proposed restriction allows for visits to Sonora for commercial or employment reasons.
“We have to stay firm in this battle because the enemy continues in a war footing, so it is important to keep in effect all necessary measures to protect the health of Sonorans, and one of them should be reducing border crossings,” Clausen said.
He said the Mexican state had already struggled to contain the pandemic when the number of cases in Arizona began its current surge.
Through June, Sonora recorded 8,708 positive cases and 894 deaths related to COVID-19, while the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 84,092 cases and 1,720 deaths. However, as of Tuesday, 721,985 people had been tested in Arizona for the virus, compared with 14,210 throughout Sonora.