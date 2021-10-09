The Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club, which sponsored the Wreaths Across America campaign in Yuma, is a lot closer to reaching its goal to cover the grave of every veteran buried at two of the area’s cemeteries with Balsam wreaths following its most recent fundraiser.
According to Chairperson Winnie Moir, the club held a Pasta Dinner fundraiser last month at the Disabled American Veterans post at 954 S.13th Avenue, which raised $6,358 in donations.
“The Yuma community turned out like it always does to help support our military and veterans,” Moir said. “Thank you all for helping us get closer to our goal and leave no veteran grave uncovered.”
The event was the last of three fundraisers the club has held since August, with the other two being takeovers at Wheezy’s Restaurant and Sports Bar and the Yuma Landing Bar and Grill,
All the money raised will be used to buy wreaths to be laid across the graves of veterans at the Yuma and Foothills cemeteries. This year’s ceremonies will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, with Desert Lawn’s being at 10 a.m. and Sunset Vista’s at noon.
“I want to thank all my fabulous volunteers who gave tirelessly, physically and financially; the businesses and individuals who donated prizes for our raffle; the DAV who opened up their facility for us; all the supporters and friends; the Territorial Marines, who are always there for us, and so many more,” Moir said. “Without the support of so many, we could never do what we do.”
Moir went on to say that more help is still needed, however, because the club was 818 wreaths short of its goal of 2,843 wreaths.
So, from now until Nov. 29 the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club is accepting donations to purchase a wreath, which costs $15 to purchase. And for every two wreaths purchased, Wreaths Across America will give Moir’s club one for free.
Donations can be made by mailing a check in the amount of $15 to 1892 W Camino Pradera, Yuma, AZ 85364.
You can also make a donation by going to the website www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/az0079, which has been set up specifically for the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club events in Yuma.
While they have been able to increase the number of wreaths purchased each year, Moir said she hopes this is the year that they will finally be able to honor every fallen service member with a wreath at their grave.
Last year the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club received $19,645 in donations, which was enough to buy and place 2,016 wreaths.
In 2019 they received $18,389, which was enough to buy and place 1,944 wreaths. In 2018, 933 wreaths were purchased and 595 in 2017.
Also, earlier this year, the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club was informed by Meagan Erickson, the Region 4 Locations and Fundraising Liaison for Wreaths Across America, that their club was the top sponsorship group in Arizona in 2020, meaning they had more wreaths purchased than any other group in the entire state.
Moir called the news a big deal saying she was both excited and surprised given the club cancelled most of its fundraising events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
