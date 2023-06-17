Coalition: It will take a village to stop fentanyl crisis
Chloe Doten (left), 15, and her mother, Maria Doten, chat with guest speaker Sgt. Macia Moreno after the Fentanyl Awareness Forum on Tuesday at Yuma City Hall.

 PHOTO BY MARA KNAUB/YUMA SUN

It won’t happen to me.

It won’t happen to my child.

