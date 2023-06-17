Coalition: It will take a village to stop fentanyl crisis

It won’t happen to me.
It won’t happen to my child.
It won’t happen to my family.
But with the number of fentanyl accidental deaths skyrocketing, the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition is sending the message that this is already happening. It has happened to community members’ neighbors, friends and family members.
And it will take a village to stop it because not all parents are talking to their children about the danger, and it can’t be just left up to schools to educate students about the danger, the coalition noted.
According to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission Arizona Youth Survey 2022, 4 out of 5 students say their parents have never talked with them about fentanyl and 1 in 10 say fentanyl is “sort of easy” to “very easy” to get.
With this in mind, the coalition hosted a Fentanyl Awareness Forum, in three sessions spread throughout the day, on Tuesday at Yuma City Hall.
In a video message, Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that while anti-drug efforts normally focus on youth and schools, “equally as important is that our parents, our community members, our business leaders, everybody throughout the whole community also understands the effects of drugs and what fentanyl is currently doing to our community,” he said.
He urged attendees to share what they learned so “together we can bind as a community and fight against drugs, and particularly fentanyl. That is the only way we’re going to have any sort of impact for our youth and for the future of our community.”
Coalition member Henry Gonzalez, who also works with Yuma County Juvenile Court, noted that in his 20-year career working in the juvenile justice system, “I can tell you that fentanyl is by far the most dangerous drug that I’ve encountered. It’s lethal, it’s highly addictive, and, unfortunately, it’s readily available. And it’s a true problem within our community.”
He also spoke about the need for the community to come together. “Judge Guerrero, South County judge, once said, ‘If you want to go somewhere fast, you go alone, but if you want to go far, you go together,’” Gonzalez said.
Sgt. Maciel Moreno of the Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas was guest speaker. She’s based in Tucson and regularly works with the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition and the Yuma County Juvenile Court.
Wearing her Arizona National Guard uniform, Moreno shared statistics and powerful videos from family members who have lost children to accidental overdoses. She noted that fentanyl is being mixed with other drugs, so in many cases, those who take it think they are taking something less lethal. Fentanyl, which is a pain killer used mostly in surgery, is 50 to 100 times more powerful than heroin and morphine. Just a tiny amount can kill.
“That’s what’s killing a lot of our youth, a lot of our adults, and even from the ages of 25 to 34. Right now that’s where Arizona has the highest overdose rate in the state,” Moreno said.
Fentanyl often comes in colorful pills that look like candy, making the drug seem harmless.
“Ninety-five percent of overdoses in children 17 and under are caused by fentanyl poisoning,” she noted.
The drug is often readily available at parties, sometimes disguised as something else. It can be ordered from online menus, using catchy nicknames and emojis, and through social media platforms, and the drug will be delivered.
“It’s like DoorDash for drugs,” Moreno said.
She urged parents and community members to “talk early, talk often” about the dangers of fentanyl. Parents and community members should first learn about the drug, the signs of an overdose and available resources. They should ask children what they know about fentanyl and warn them about fake pills sold online or shared at parties and establish a rescue plan if they find themselves in a dangerous situation.
For the rescue plan to work, parents need to refrain from getting mad at kids for being at a party where drugs are available and instead thank kids for trusting them and asking to be picked up.
If someone is around an individual who has overdosed, they can call for help without fear of being in trouble as the Arizona Good Samaritan Law will protect them and they will save someone’s life.
At the end, Gonzalez emphasized the need for the community to join in the effort. “We truly believe, the coalition, it does take a village, us together. It’s not any one organization or entity’s issue. This is an issue for all of us,” he said.
For more information and guidance, go to www.TalkNowAZ.com.