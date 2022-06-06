Two local tribes nabbed $2.8 million in federal housing grants. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $1.02 million to the Cocopah and $1.73 million to the Quechan.
Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced the Indian Housing Block Grants, which totaled more than $134.6 million for tribal communities across Arizona.
“All Arizonans deserve access to safe housing. We’re proud to help secure today’s funding, which will help build thousands of affordable homes for tribal communities across our state,” Sinema said.
“Our successful efforts to secure these grants will mean that Arizona’s tribal communities will see thousands of affordable housing units built in their communities. I’ll continue working in the Senate on solutions that make safe and affordable housing more accessible for hardworking families,” Kelly said.
These Indian Housing Block Grants support the development and operation of low-income housing for tribes in Arizona. The program helps grant recipients with affordable housing activities in safe and healthy environments on reservations and tribal communities.
The local tribes did not reply to requests for more information on how they would use the grants.