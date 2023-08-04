The Cocopah Indian Tribe has permanently closed the Rio Colorado Golf Course and Grill due to high maintenance costs. The closure took effect Aug. 1.
The nine-hole course, built in 1985, is located at 220 N. Marshall Loop Road in Somerton. It includes a driving range and clubhouse.
The Tribal Council, in a press release, said it made the “difficult decision” to cease operations due to the cost of maintaining and operating the course.
“All options were reviewed, but unfortunately, the only option was closing the golf course,” stated Sheena Traynham, operations manager, on the Rio Colorado Facebook page.
“We appreciate our longtime loyal customers and hopefully, in the future, we will be able to provide a place for them to gather with friends, again,” she added. “This was an extremely difficult decision, and we want to thank all those who visited our facility throughout the years.”
The tribe is currently looking at options for the driving range and clubhouse.
Customers who purchased punch cards for golfing can redeem them at the Cocopah RV and Golf Resort located at 6800 Strand Ave. in Yuma.
There will be no changes to the golf resort, which is in the process of getting ready for winter visitors, said Jonathan Athens, director of communications for the tribe.
For years, the course hosted Father’s Day tournaments, charity fundraisers, junior golf classes and the John Gest Old Time Tournament where players dressed in period costumes and used old style clubs as a homage to the past.