SOMERTON (copy)

The location of a recreational park planned in Somerton by the Cocopah Tribe.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF SOMERTON

SOMERTON – The Cocopah Tribe has taken the first step in its plans to build a recreational vehicle park to attract winter visitors and tourists to the Somerton area.

The Somerton City Council recently approved an amendment to the city’s general plan and approved a rezoning request to allow for development of the proposed 17.2-acre park on the southeast corner of Jefferson Street and Avenue E.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you