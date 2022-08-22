SOMERTON – The Cocopah Tribe has taken the first step in its plans to build a recreational vehicle park to attract winter visitors and tourists to the Somerton area.
The Somerton City Council recently approved an amendment to the city’s general plan and approved a rezoning request to allow for development of the proposed 17.2-acre park on the southeast corner of Jefferson Street and Avenue E.
Gary Magrino, business development manager for the tribe, said in an interview that development work could begin after Christmas.
“We see the possibility of the people coming and enjoying being in Somerton and the area, or going from here to visit Mexico – mainly winter visitors,” Magrino said.
The complex will have 60 spaces for RVs and could begin operating during the winter season of 2023. He added that some spaces could eventually be set aside for year-round residents.
The park, the first of its kind in Somerton, is part of the tribe’s overall efforts to promote economic development, he said.
“(Tribal officials) are alway looking at the needs,” said Magrino. “They are very proactive, they want to lead on that, thinking toward the future.”
Plans for the park follow the tribe’s opening of a gas and convenience store and its kickoff of construction of a car wash. Both of those projects are located near the Cocopah Casino.
The city council approved the tribe’s zoning request pending comment from the Marine Corps Air Station, given that part of the site falls within the air station’s noise and accident risk zone.
The council also gave the tribe a two-year time deadline to present construction plans for the park to the city.