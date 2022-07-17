Members of the Cocopah Indian Tribe reelected Sherry Cordova as chairwoman in the July 8 election. She was challenged by current vice chairwoman Rosa Long.
Long was also reelected to her office after unsuccessfully seeking the office of chairwoman. She was challenged by Brandon Duran.
Council members Irwin Twist and Neil White were reelected to their positions and Wynnie Ortega was elected for her first term on the Tribal Council. Eight candidates sought the office of council members.
The Cocopah Tribal Council serves a two-year term.
The election results announced by the tribe remain unofficial until they are certified by the Cocopah Election Board. The newly elected council will be installed on July 22 in an event live-streamed on the Cocopah social media.