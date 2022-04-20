The College/University category is a separate one, but it recognizes a full-time professor and adjunct professor from Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University in Yuma.
From AWC, Emily Adams, professor of nursing, and Dr. Joann Chang, adjunct professor of biology are this year’s honorees.
In her philosophy statement, Adams stated that her connection to students is vital for remaining connected to their college community and as a result, she regularly shares her own challenges as an educator, nurse, mother, spouse, student and more. By doing so, she hopes her students will see they can overcome their own challenges too.
Chang’s philosophy statement also prioritizes student rapport as she mentors students. Having regularly offered plenty of advice, referrals and connections for students, she reports that students sometimes come back to tell her how they’ve been able to succeed thanks to her teaching–and that’s her key reward.
From NAU, Kara Ahearn, assistant clinical professor in the social work department, and Dr. Faviola Villegas Romero, adjunct professor in the business department are this year’s honorees.
Ahearn has an 18-year background in social work at Florida before she moved to Yuma in 2015. In Yuma, she’s overseen the clinical functions of 13 integrated care clinics across southern Arizona and developed networks with local agencies. She’s received state and national recognition and currently serves as the coordinator of field education for Yuma and Imperial Counties in addition to her role as a professor.
Villegas Romero has been teaching in undergraduate and graduate programs for 17 years in the United States as well as Mexico, where she was born and raised. Her classes cover a wide range of business topics, from entrepreneurship to global economics to business ethics among others. Marketing, business administration and helping students succeed are her great passions. Villegas has also received recognition and awards in both the U.S. and Mexico and also serves as a business consultant when she’s not teaching.
