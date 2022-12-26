Colleges expect more undocumented students this spring after Prop 308

Angelina Elias, who will graduate from the University of Arizona in May with a film degree, said more people her age should give Tucson a chance as a place to live and work after graduation. U of A lags behind the other two Arizona public universities in number of graduates who stay in Arizona.

 Photo by Emily L. Mahoney/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON – Paulina Mendoza, a Mesa resident, had just graduated high school in 2020 and was set to be the first in her family to attend college – until she wasn’t.

State law at the time prohibited undocumented immigrants like Mendoza from getting in-state tuition at one of the state’s universities, even though they lived in state. Mendoza could not afford school at the out-of-state rate, which is two to three times higher than the in-state rate, so her college dream was put on hold.

