bridge

Caltrans has announced that both eastbound lanes on the Colorado River bridge on Interstate 8 will be closed on Wednesday from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. while construction crews replace the seismic bearings.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CALTRAN

Both eastbound lanes on the Colorado River bridge on Interstate 8 on Wednesday while construction crews continue work on a project to extend the life of the overpass, Caltran has announced.

Additionally, the 4th Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-8 will also be closed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you