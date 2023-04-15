Both eastbound lanes on the Colorado River bridge on Interstate 8 on Wednesday while construction crews continue work on a project to extend the life of the overpass, Caltran has announced.
Additionally, the 4th Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-8 will also be closed.
The closure, which will be taking place from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., is needed so seismic bearings can be replaced.
Motorists will detour by exiting toward Winterhaven/4th Avenue. Turn right on to 4th Avenue and continue southbound toward 16th street.
Once at 16th Street, motorists will turn left and continue heading eastbound toward the I-8 on-ramp at that location.
The overnight closure is part of an ongoing project between Caltrans and the Arizona Department of Transportation to upgrade the I-8 Colorado River bridge.
The work includes resurfacing the bridge deck, replacing bearings at bridge hinge locations, as well as replacing the approach slabs, defective guardrail, and seismic bearings.
The construction work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations.
Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert.