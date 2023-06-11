The recent death of a 20-year-old man in the Colorado River has spurred conversations about water safety.
A press release post on the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page garnered comments with promises of prayers for the young man and his family.
Other comments focused on the potential dangers of the river waters, with one user observing that along with recent news of flood warnings and gate openings, they’ve heard the river currents are really strong and some areas of the river are deep. With the question of safety on many Yumans’ minds, the Yuma Sun reached out to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Phoenix Office to learn more about local water conditions.
“There’s been excess flow and really unusual flow on the Gila River more than we’ve seen in over a decade,” NWS Meteorologist Mark O’Malley said. “That’s been being released upstream from Painted Rock Dam and when it meets with the Colorado, that’s where it kind of creates these eddies (circular currents) and unusual currents in the water with all this extra water that’s being pushed into the Colorado.”
The flow changes from water releases have been previously reported by the Yuma Sun in April 2023. O’Malley confirmed that the current excess flow is a continuing effect of these water releases.
“Yeah, upstream because of all the rain and snow that occurred in the mountains of Arizona – there was water that actually got stored up behind Painted Rock Dam in southwest Maricopa County,” he said. “They had to release that water and that’s what’s been coming down the Gila River for the past month and a half. The release rates have been gradually cut and eventually they will stop, but there’s still a lot extra water that will be flowing for at least the next week down the Gila River.”
O’Malley noted that under these conditions, one common hidden danger is debris that’s been carried downriver. While the flow is a little higher than typically seen, he stated that the Colorado’s history has seen stronger flows but this year is “probably a lot more than people are used to in recent memory.”
“(Debris) is a bigger deal during the summer and the flash flooding in our area where the water starts flowing extremely fast in small channels,” he continued. “A lot of times in these larger rivers, it’s just more of a steady flow of the river but there always can be hidden dangers out there.”
When asked about determining how safe the waters might be, O’Malley cautioned that there’s no simple way to be certain.
The National Park Service’s resource on river and stream safety identified that while rivers may seem calm, there can be various unseen water hazards:
- Strong undercurrents, which can pull even experienced swimmers underwater.
- Obstacles like branches that act as strainers in the water, keeping people and large objects from passing through while water continues to flow, and blockages from trees and debris. These can trap people underwater or pin them against an object.
- Narrow gaps between rocks that can trap people underwater.
- A slippery and uneven bottom that can easily cause someone to lose their footing.
- Unstable riverbanks, especially during and after floods or heavy rain.
- Powerful currents. Even in six inches of water, there can be currents powerful enough to knock people off their feet and sweep them downstream.
These hazards may not be apparent just from looking at the waters, making it difficult to judge.
“It’s somewhat complicated on exactly what the river looks like and topography in that area,” O’Malley said. “It’s a little bit convoluted.”
He noted that folks shouldn’t be overly confident with the waters, either.
“Depending on the amount of water and where they are in the river channel, it can be dangerous,” he said. “I know a lot of people do float the river pretty frequently. However, this year with the amount of extra water coming down, there may be some areas that are not quite as safe as they were in previous years; where there’s a false sense of security where ‘I’ve done this before’ and well, this year is a little bit different because there’s different amounts of flow coming down.”
According to O’Malley, a lot of safety depends on using common sense and using one’s best judgment. He advises they go with a group of people rather than going alone. If water conditions are visibly bad, avoid the water. Similarly, if weather conditions are unfavorable for water activities or flash flood warnings are in effect, avoid the waters.
Additional information from the American Red Cross advises folks to be sure they’re water competent for natural environments before heading out swimming. Always enter water feet first and be extra cautious entering unknown or shallow water feet first. Don’t enter water from heights and only dive in water clearly marked safe for diving.
Folks also need to be careful standing in water in order to prevent getting knocked over.
The American Red Cross also advises people to swim sober and swim with a partner. Those supervising should also be sober and not distracted.
In general, be watchful in the water. In addition to currents, waves and underwater obstructions, there could be plants, animal life and even other people to be mindful of. Drop-offs can unexpectedly change water depths and unexpected changes in air or water temperatures can signal danger.
From the U.S. Forest Service, Yumans should know to avoid standing up if they fall into fast-moving water. The force can push people over and hold them under.
“Most drownings result from getting a leg or ankle caught in an underwater rock ledge, between boulders or snagged in tree limbs or other debris,” reads the USDA FS page on water safety in rivers and streams. “Lay on your back with your feet pointing downstream and toes pointing up toward the surface. Always look downstream and be prepared to fend off rocks with your feet.”
Another tip is to avoid tying oneself into safety ropes as that can also cause drowning.
Although the flow changes aren’t expected to last all summer, these safety tips should be kept in mind whenever natural water’s involved. Especially as Arizona’s monsoon season approaches, Yumans will want to take stay brushed up on water safety.
“That’s what our biggest concern is once we get into July and August,” O’Malley said, commenting on river safety. “Those thunderstorms with the intense rainfall can create rapidly flowing water on the washes. And that’s so in bigger rivers but those smaller washes that typically only flow for a couple of days a year, that can really catch people off guard. So that’s the biggest danger coming up during the monsoon.”
And that’s the last major tip to remember: If a thunderstorm approaches, get out of the water. The American Red Cross instructs people to leave immediately and stay inside an enclosed area for at least 30 minutes after the last thunderclap. If stuck outside, avoid open areas, tall, isolated trees and metal objects.