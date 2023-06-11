The recent death of a 20-year-old man in the Colorado River has spurred conversations about water safety.

A press release post on the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page garnered comments with promises of prayers for the young man and his family.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you