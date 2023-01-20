A trash cleanup project near the Colorado River received recognition from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
The cleanup occurred on Aug. 28 in “a very known dump spot,” according to Gina Bunn, an ADEQ community liaison. The voluntary effort resulted in the collection of 11 tons of illegal waste, 22 tires and four appliances.
The Sheriff’s Office initiated the cleanup in collaboration with other county departments, such as Development Services, which helped to organize the event, and Public Works, who provided help with heavy equipment to properly dispose of the waste.
The Yuma Catholic High School provided the manpower with 37 students and five coaches.
Other resources and funding were provided by local state, federal agencies, public and private sector, including the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, Southwest Wildlife Foundation, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and Arizona Game and Fish.
Bunn presented Yuma County with a Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Program Award for cleaning up the trash near the Colorado River. VESP was adopted by the state Legislature and signed into law in 2012 to provide recognition and incentives for individuals and organizations demonstrating environmental stewardship.
“We are recognizing you for going above and beyond to protect the environment and helping make Arizona a great state to live in and work,” Bunn said.
In presenting the certificate of recognition to Sheriff Wilmot, Bunn noted the collaboration in this effort. “I just wanted to thank everyone for participating. There was food afterwards, after the cleaning. The high school and coaches got to float down the river,” she said.
“A lot of efforts, a lot of people donated for this event. Just really appreciate showing that this is a community that just goes above and beyond Thank you,” Bunn added.
Supervisor Darren Simmons signaled out Sgt. Sonny Hixon for getting “the ball rolling on this.”
Sheriff Leon Wilmot echoed his appreciation to Hixon. “Our main goal as elected officials is to not only provide public service to our community but also enhance their quality of life. And Sgt. Hickson has been astronomical in identifying areas throughout Yuma County, and then obtaining the cooperation and assistance from a number of different groups,” Wilmot said,
“He’s done over 12 of these cleanups just in Yuma County, out in the Foothills and elsewhere, as well as working with the Juvenile as far as graffiti abatement in Yuma County, which is also a problem as well. So I would like to highlight Sgt. Hixon for everything that he’s done,” Wilmot added.
Chairman Martin Porchas also thanked the county departments and other volunteers for helping out with the project. “This is how Yuma County is. When we get together, everybody pitches in, and this is for them,” he said. “And honestly, when departments work together, we can accomplish a lot of things. I’ve seen it with Public Works, with the Sheriff’s, DDS, and many other departments throughout, so that’s something that I would like to continue seeing, and when it’s bigger efforts of doing things and accomplishing more things, that’ll be great.”
He added: “All your work, your cooperation with everybody here, a perfect example to other counties in the state of Arizona.”