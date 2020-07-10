The Colorado River State Historic Park is again hosting “Saturdays at the Museum” on the first Saturday of each month through September, and this year the program is being offered as a virtual activity over Zoom.
Saturdays at the Museum is a program designed to introduce children to the natural and cultural history of the Yuma area through a wide variety of craft activities. Children of all ages can enjoy the hands-on learning experienced through these crafts.
The Colorado River Park first launched the Saturdays at the Museum program in 2019 as a monthly, in-person summer program that took place at the park. The disruptions caused by COVID-19, however, forced the park to reevaluate plans for the 2020 program, which was scheduled to begin in April.
“We’re excited to still be able to offer these fun activities, despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Park Manager Tammy Snook said. “At first, we thought the pandemic might cause us to cancel the entire program, but as we looked at alternatives we decided to convert to a virtual platform and host the activities over Zoom.”
Upcoming program activities include “Build Your Own Kaleidoscope” (August), and “Fashion Your Own Jewelry” (September). To sign up for any class in the series, participants must register in advance through Eventbrite.com, by searching “Saturdays at the Museum” in “Yuma.” The cost to participate is $5/person.
Once registered, participants can pick up their bag of class supplies from the Colorado River State Historic Park, and they will then receive a Zoom invite to the class. All classes will also be recorded for any participants that miss the live class.
For more information, call Snook at 928-247-6266.