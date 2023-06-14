Colorado River Park hosts free Exploration Station Party

The Colorado River State Historic Park will host the first of two summer Exploration Station Parties from 7:30-10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Exploration Station Parties are a “free, fun, educational” evening of science exploration. The event will feature educational booths, crafts/activities, telescope viewing, face painting and more.

