Colorado River Park hosts free Exploration Station Party

The Colorado River State Historic Park will host the first of two summer Exploration Station Parties from 7:30-10 p.m. on Saturday.
The Exploration Station Parties are a “free, fun, educational” evening of science exploration. The event will feature educational booths, crafts/activities, telescope viewing, face painting and more.
“We had such positive feedback from last summer’s Star Parties that we decided to expand this summer’s events to include all things science–not just space,” said Tammy Snook, park manager.
“The expanded focus for the event has allowed us to invite in many more partners than we have had the opportunity to work with in the past,” Snook said. “And we are so thankful for our partners, since without their participation we would not be able to offer this free event to our community.”
The Exploration Station Party will take place at the Colorado River State Historic Park, located at 201 N. 4th Ave. The main parking for this event will be at the vacant lots on the northwest corner of 1st Street and 2nd Avenue. From there, attendees can walk to the park’s back entrance at the north end of 2nd Avenue.
The Colorado River State Historic Park is managed by the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area Corporation, which operates as a 501©3 nonprofit organization. YCNHA serves as an advocate, with key partners, to protect the Lower Colorado River and its rich history.