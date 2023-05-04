On Friday, the Colorado River State Historic Park will host National Space Day 2023 from 7-9:30 p.m.
The free, fun, family friendly event will celebrate the night sky to increase interest in space and stargazing. The event will feature telescope viewing, educational booths, craft activities and face painting.
“The moon will be full this Friday, giving visitors a fantastic opportunity to check out all of the mountains and valleys on the moon’s surface,” said Park Manager Tammy Snook.
“We held our first National Space Day in 2019, and last summer we hosted two Summer Star Parties,” Snook said. “We had so much positive feedback that we knew we had to bring this event back again. It is always a lot of fun and the kids especially have a blast.”
National Space Day has been made possible through a partnership with the Yuma County Library District, Children’s Museum of Yuma County, Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona Western College, Yuma International Airport, MoNic Cosplay and a group of local astronomy enthusiasts.
Space technology has a special connection to the Yuma area through the work of the Yuma Proving Ground. YPG has been instrumental in the testing and development of the Global Positioning System (GPS), the lunar rover and the Orion spacecraft parachutes that slow the craft down upon reentry to the Earth’s atmosphere.
National Space Day 2023 will take place at the Colorado River State Historic Park, located at 201 N. 4th Ave. Attendees may enter the park through the main entrance off 4th Avenue or through the park’s back entrance at the north end of 2nd Avenue. Overflow parking will be at the vacant lots on the northwest corner of 1st Street and 2nd Avenue, near the park’s back gate.
The park is managed by the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area Corporation, which operates as a 501©3 nonprofit organization. YCNHA serves as an advocate, with key partners, to protect the Lower Colorado River and its rich history.
For more information, please contact the park at 928-329-0471.