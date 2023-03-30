On Saturday, April 1, the Colorado River State Historic Park will host Yuma’s first “Haru Matsuri” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Haru Matsuri, which means “spring festival” in Japanese, will be a daylong celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander culture. The festival will feature entertainment, vendors, demonstrations, crafts and food.
“We’ve got a really great lineup of entertainment for this brand new event, including Taiko drummers from Tucson, local martial arts demonstrations, and a husband-and-wife Hawaiian hula and fire dancer duo,” said Tammy Snook, park manager.
Attendees are invited to join in the fun by wearing their own cosplay costumes. Cosplay–a combination of “costume” and “play”–encourages individuals to dress up as their favorite fictional character. Cosplay activities have become especially popular in Japan, East Asia and the U.S., and costumes are welcome, but not required, at the Haru Matsuri.
“We invite our community to come out and experience something new. This will be a fun day that is an absolute bargain, costing only the regular entrance fee for the park. You can’t beat that,” Snook said.
The park entrance fee is $10 for individuals age 14 and older and $5 for ages 7-12. Children 6 and younger may enter at no charge.
Parking for the event will be at the vacant lots on the corner of 1st Street and 2nd Avenue. From there, attendees will walk over the 2nd Avenue Bridge that crosses the Yuma Main Canal, and enter the park’s back gate next to the bridge.
The Colorado River State Historic Park is managed by the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area Corporation, which operates as a 501©3 nonprofit organization. YCNHA serves as an advocate, with key partners, to protect the Lower Colorado River and its rich history.
For more information, please contact the park at 928-329-0471.