On Saturday, April 1, the Colorado River State Historic Park will host Yuma’s first “Haru Matsuri” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Haru Matsuri, which means “spring festival” in Japanese, will be a daylong celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander culture. The festival will feature entertainment, vendors, demonstrations, crafts and food.

0
0
0
0
0

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

10-10:15 a.m. Legacy Tai Chi Interactive Demonstration
11-11:30 a.m. Yuma Shorin Ryu Karate Demonstration
11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Lima Lama Demonstration
12-1 p.m. Masquerade or Cosplay Demonstration
1-1:30 p.m. Kendo Demonstration
1:30-2 p.m. Hula for Lahui & Beauty of Maunakea
2:00-2:45 p.m. Taiko Drummer Performance
2:45-3 p.m. Obon Dancer Performance
3:30-4 p.m. Yuma Shorin Ryu Karate Demonstration
4:30-5:45 p.m. Hawaiian Ohana Entertainment Performers
6 p.m. Festival Ends

Tags

Recommended for you