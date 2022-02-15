The Colorado River State Historic Park invites the general public to the grand opening of the new Legacy of the Indian Wars exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m.
The exhibit’s grand opening will begin with the free presentation “The Quechan: We Are the Land,” by Jill McCormick, historic preservation officer for the tribe. The presentation will explore the diverse history of the Quechan and will be followed by a question-and-answer session with members of the Quechan Cultural Committee.
After the presentation, visitors are invited to explore the new exhibit space within the Quartermaster’s Office building on the park grounds. The exhibit includes four new interpretive panels, a mini-documentary on the Quechan ties to the Colorado River, and new exhibit cases.
The Legacy of the Indian Wars exhibit focuses on both the immediate and long-term effects of this time period on the Quechan Tribe, which historically controlled the Yuma Crossing on the Colorado River.
During the Indian Wars, the U.S. Army and the western tribes fought for control of the land, ultimately leading to profound cultural changes within the tribes. The Legacy of the Indian Wars exhibit is designed specifically to bring the Quechan perspective and voice to these changes.
“We are really excited to be able to curate this new exhibit in cooperation with the Quechan Tribe. The legacy of the Indians Wars at the Yuma Crossing is their story to tell, and it is a story that has too long been neglected at the park,” Park Manager Tammy Snook said.
Themes explored within the new exhibit include the conflicts between the U.S. Army and the Quechan, the creation of the Quechan Reservation and subsequent land challenges, the period of forced boarding school education that followed, and the resilience of the Quechan Tribe today.
This exhibit was made possible through a $5,000 grant from Arizona Humanities to the Colorado River State Historic Park. Additional exhibit support was provided by the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and the National Park Service.
The Colorado River Park is home to the historic Yuma Quartermaster Depot, an Army Supply depot that operated from 1865-1883 during the Indian Wars of Arizona. The depot played an instrumental role in the post-native development of the Yuma area and beyond.
For more information, please contact Tammy Snook at 928-329-0471.