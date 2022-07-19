The Monday meeting of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors started with a “special treat,” as Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines, who presided over the meeting, called it.
Richard A. Colwell was sworn in as the new county recorder by Superior Court Judge Mark Reeves.
In addition, the supervisors postponed the decision on whether to keep the offices of Recorder and Elections Services combined or to separate them.
The board appointed Colwell to fill out the remainder of Robyn Stallworth Pouquette’s term as recorder. His term will expire in December 2024, at which time he must run for election to keep the position.
Pouquette resigned effective Monday after nearly 14 years as the recorder. She accepted a new opportunity within the county organization and will be working on risk management under Human Resources.
“I just want to thank the Board of Supervisors for your unanimous vote to put me in here, and I assure you I will run this office professionally with the highest integrity, and I will do my honest best. Thank you to the county staff,” Colwell said after the ceremony.
“I have to say, for the government, they moved pretty quickly on this one. I applied on Tuesday (July 6), and by Friday (July8), I was in. I’ve never seen anything like that,” he quipped.
With the appointment of a new recorder, the supervisors have been mulling whether to change, cancel or continue the agreement that combines the offices of Recorder and Election Services.
The supervisors entered the agreement in February 2019 “to better integrate the two offices and their functions, and since that date, all election-related services fall under the direct supervision of the county recorder,” explained County Administrator Ian McGaughey.
The agreement also created an election advisory committee comprised of the county recorder, county administrator, county attorney and two members of the Board of Supervisors, both from different parties.
The committee serves as a resource to the county recorder in areas of statutory compliance, operational efficiency and public policy and provides input on elections operations and initiatives. It’s also responsible for overseeing the recruitment, evaluation and interviewing of the elections director.
In December, the agreement is scheduled to automatically extend for another term to Dec. 15, 2024. However, McGaughey noted, the agreement can be canceled or amended immediately by joint agreement or by either party with 60-days written notice.
McGaughey’s recommendation to the supervisors was to keep the agreement in place until Colwell has time to settle into his new role.
“In discussions with our new recorder and our past recorder, and I don’t want to speak for you, sir, if you wanted to add anything,” McGaughey said, addressing Colwell, “but staff’s recommendation at this time is to potentially table this item until it can be evaluated further with the new county recorder.”
Colwell agreed with the recommendation. “I ask if we could postpone the decision on this. It’s not that I can’t give you an answer. It’s just that I would like to find out the pros and cons of it,” he said.
“I’m not suggesting in any way we change it because the personnel are in place. The elections are ongoing. I just don’t have a real grasp yet of the understanding of all the players in it. And that’s why I ask to postpone any action on it. Certainly leave everything in place the way it’s going right now,” Colwell added.
The supervisors also agreed to leave the arrangement in place until a future date. “I think that’s a great idea. I think we’ve talked about this before, and maybe just wait until you’re settled in and see how you feel,” Supervisor Martin Porchas said.
Lines said he felt “confident” with continuing with the arrangement. He noted that Pouquette volunteered to help with oversight of the combined offices while Colwell underwent training “so we don’t lose any consistency there.”
The supervisors tabled the item until a future date. “We’ll revisit it in the next couple of months,” Lines said.
Colwell has more than 20 years experience in government, which included management. He served as chief deputy for the Clerk of the Superior Court, a lieutenant for the Yuma Police Department and former academy director at the Arizona Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy.
At the police department, he handled administrative functions such as hiring and recruitment, budget, internal affairs, facilities and public information. At AWC, as the director of the academy, he ran the whole program from start to finish.
As chief deputy, he was exposed to the court system and became familiar with both state and county benefits. His background also includes personnel and liability issues and dealing with job performances and terminations.