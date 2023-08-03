“This border crisis isn’t new. It’s gotten worse year after year, administration after administration and you’ve probably heard me say this many times before: It’s due to the federal government’s failure to address our broken border and our immigration systems.”

In a roundtable with first responders and community leaders from Yuma, San Luis, Somerton and the Cocopah Indian Tribe, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema stated Yuma County’s border situation is a worsening one.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you