“This border crisis isn’t new. It’s gotten worse year after year, administration after administration and you’ve probably heard me say this many times before: It’s due to the federal government’s failure to address our broken border and our immigration systems.”
In a roundtable with first responders and community leaders from Yuma, San Luis, Somerton and the Cocopah Indian Tribe, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema stated Yuma County’s border situation is a worsening one.
She identified the end of Title 42 – which permitted the U.S. to turn back migrants coming from countries where communicable diseases were present – as an inflection point that left southern Arizona communities like Yuma County the burden of handling the border crisis.
“Many of my colleagues and the administration back in D.C. said, ‘Oh, Title 42 ended and it wasn’t the crisis that everyone expected,’” Sinema described. “And what I kept telling them was, ‘That’s because border communities are bearing the brunt of this on their shoulders.’”
With the intent to push for more federal funding to alleviate the situation, she came to Yuma seeking local leaders’ accounts of how border issues have been impacting the region.
The resounding answer was that recruiting and retaining first responders is an increasingly difficult task and the county’s smaller communities are responding to border crises with insufficient equipment, personnel and funding at the cost of their communities’ needs.
“Somerton Cocopah has responded to 172 migrant calls in the past four years without receiving the necessary funding,” said Somerton Cocopah Fire Chief Javier Hernandez. “Unfortunately, a gap in the border has become a popular migrant crossing point which happens to be within our response area, leaving us the only agency to respond.”
Consequently, Somerton and Cocopah’s resources are often used to respond to situations at the crossing point and when occupied, they need help from Yuma or San Luis to respond to Somerton residents’ emergencies. The issue? Both are always seven miles away, resulting in at least an additional 15-minute response time – time that both Hernandez and Sinema noted is critical in cases of heart attacks and strokes.
On top of that, their equipment isn’t designed for the area’s rough terrain. Their problems aren’t unique. San Luis Fire Chief Angel Ramirez noted that the situation places additional strain on their equipment as well as their personnel.
“We rely on Yuma, Somerton on our mutual aid; so by going to some of these calls to the border area, that leaves a strain on the fire department,” Ramirez said. “So we need to contact Somerton or Yuma to come back to our stations or we’re upstaffing ambulances, we’re upstaffing trucks just to be able to continue providing the same level of service to our residents, which that continues to put a strain on overtime, on our equipment because we are responding to those remote areas of the desert.
“Some of our vehicles are spending more time at the shop so that’s what we ask here. We sit here to ask for funding or how we can have better equipment to better serve our residents of the City of San Luis.”
Sinema asked Ramirez to estimate the percentage increase his department is bearing because of the border crisis over the last two years.
“I think the year before, we had about 1,400 calls for service to the port of entry, to the border area,” he answered. “Last year we had about 1,900 recalls so about 35% of our calls for service are to that area.”
Regional Center for Border Health President and CEO Amanda Aguirre spoke of her organization and its allies’ efforts to provide busing and medical care to migrants crossing. Despite rising temperatures, increasing numbers of migrants are crossing through.
Aguirre recounted that it was only a few months ago when they were using 17 buses a day to transport migrants away from the border and onto their next destinations. These buses carry 50 people, sometimes even 55 in that period. She stated that “Up to today, we have assisted 155,897 migrants through the Regional Center for Border Health.”
She mentioned that some situations required law enforcement. Oftentimes, they call the fire department to for assistance. On Wednesday, the fire department helped in a situation regarding a woman in labor. The border patrol is usually called for instances of human trafficking. A recent health situation involved a child with chickenpox and “these situations happen quite often.”
“Our operations don’t stop; it’s 24/7,” Aguirre said. “... Our medical providers continue to be overwhelmed.”
Thanks to their efforts, however, she noted that the Yuma Regional Medical Center’s CEO is pleased to report that the number of migrants at YRMC is very minimal.
When Sinema asked why the complexity of cases is increasing, Aguirre replied that there’s increasing violence near the border. Speaking with the families the center is helping, they’ve learned that there are many cases where family members are being kidnapped, threatened and raped. As a result, a lot of the families being released to the Regional Center for Border Health are dealing with a lot of trauma.
Discussing Shelter and Services Program (SSP) funding, Aguirre stated that they’ve been guaranteed $10 million but that amount will only last them for about eight or nine months. New restrictions that they have yet to learn and better understand, like that of funding only covering first and last days of migrants’ stays in hotels, further complicate the center’s efforts to lend assistance and keep migrants off of Yuma County’s streets.
Yuma County, on its end, has been sending more staffing to deal with the border since Title 42 ended, District 1 Supervisor Martin Porchas stated. Funds are being spent to keep supplying port-a-potties to prevent contamination of nearby farm crops.
Cartels are exploiting migrants, Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot noted, and District 2 Supervisor Jonathan Lines said the Yuma Marine Corps Air Station has previously had to shut down live fire exercises because of migrants.
And both Yuma’s fire and police chiefs reiterated that their resources and funding are insufficient. Even with grant funding, for example, Yuma Police Chief Tom Garrity explained that a lot of the time, the funds are having to be spent on replacing outdated technology.
At the beginning of the roundtable, Sinema reported several “big victories” in the previous week that should help with border issues. Namely, the passage of the Border Patrol Enhancement Act in the National Defense Authorization Act and the Securing America’s Ports of Entry Act, which intend to boost border security staffing levels and border security resources. They ensure “border patrol agents are getting fair pay for scheduled overtime work” and authorize “an additional 600 CBP officers every year for the next five years,” per Sinema.
Other wins she listed included the Fend Off Fentanyl Act and the Combatting Cartels on Social Media Act.
Sinema expressed frustration about her peers’ seeming lack of understanding about the situation southern Arizona is facing.
One of her main criticisms? New York recently receiving $104.6 million in FEMA SSP funding instead of southern Arizona. When asked why the money went to New York, she replied:
“My staff is gonna be really upset but I’m gonna tell you the truth here: The reason the money is going to New York is because the Speaker of the House is from New York and the leader of the United States Senate is from New York. That is how a bunch of money went to New York.
“This is something I fought for when I fought really hard to ensure this money got included in the omnibus budget in December of last year … There’s language that was put in the law that said it should be going for decompression at the border. The fact that a yeoman’s amount of this money went to New York City, in my opinion, is wrong because they are not a border state and they are not facing the kind of pressure that we are facing here.
“So when I hear from folks in other parts of the country say, ‘Oh, it’s hard. Our shelters are overwhelmed.’ Yeah, Come live a day in the life of Yuma, Somerton or San Luis – just one day.”
Sinema concluded that southern Arizona and southern Texas are experiencing the brunt of the border crisis.
“I want you to know that I’m continuing to fight this and I am livid that the administration is sending money to a part of the country that – while it has a lot of folks showing up in their shelters – they don’t have folks wandering the streets of our small towns and communities, facing heat exhaustion, showing up without basics like (baby) formula,” she told Yuma County’s leaders. “What we’re experiencing here in Arizona is matched only by what folks are experiencing in southern Texas. Those are the two communities that are experiencing this crisis.
“The rest of the country is seeing some elements of it but we are facing the brunt and it is wrong and unfair that the SSP money is going to places other than south Texas and south Arizona.”
