This is an adage that rings true for Yuma County’s Superintendent of Schools Tom Tyree and the 19 years he’s served in the position. Because of this, nothing has compelled the superintendent to leave office – until now.
Tyree has chosen to resign from office effective Feb. 11, but he does so to come full circle on an initiative he helped build seven years ago: the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY). Having served on the front end of its creation, Tyree worked hard to garner interest and support for the 2014 vote that led to its establishment and then served as superintendent for the first half of a school year while a full-time superintendent was sought. This involved assisting with the big task of creating a brand new school district from scratch.
In late Nov. 2021, Tyree became involved again as interim superintendent for STEDY after Kevin Imes resigned, but now he’s accepted the opportunity to become STEDY’s full-time superintendent on Feb. 14.
“I look forward with much excitement to the challenge of serving as STEDY’s new superintendent,” he said. “I believe very strongly in the benefits that career and technical education (CTE) provide to our students by allowing learning to take place in a relevant, hands-on and engaging way.”
CTE has been a passion of Tyree’s throughout the entirety of his career. One of his personal highlights as Superintendent of Schools has been his work in bringing CTE to Yuma County’s middle schools. Partnering with the Arizona and Business Education Coalition and CTE-oriented organizations, Tyree has helped pilot the early introduction of CTE in Yuma so that it could be replicated across the state.
Now that interest is being expressed from the cities of Phoenix and Tucson in what Yuma’s been doing, he shared, “What we hoped to be the case is starting to become the case.”
As Tyree closes his time in office, he wants to thank the voters of Yuma County for having elected him to the office of County Superintendent five times.
“Over the past 19 years, I have always taken the trust they have shown in me very seriously and have done my best to uphold the integrity of the office as well as serve as a strong advocate for public education in my capacity as County Superintendent of Schools,” he said. “Additionally, I want to thank the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, staff from my office and countywide and County Administration for their support during the years I have served.”
In that time, he considers his collaborative efforts and having served at the state level among his best honors.
“A real highlight is having been able to work with all the school superintendents,” he said. “And people in Yuma County should know that we have a great group of people who work together and one of the things that has always been very apparent is how collaboratively they work together to solve and work on education issues for our students in Yuma County.”
Tyree has also been able to serve in a statewide capacity. He was appointed to the Arizona State Board of Education by Gov. Jan Brewer and served as both vice president and president for the board. Currently, he’s the president of the Arizona Association of County School Superintendents and will leave that position when he resigns.
“An ongoing highlight is the work I’ve been able to do serving on other state boards as a result of that,” he said. “I think what I’ve been able to do is represent Yuma really well on a statewide basis because of my exposure and opportunity to work in different capacities.”
As he leaves that position, the County Board of Supervisors will be soliciting names and prospective candidates to fill it. The board will appoint one of these candidates to serve in the position until the remainder of the term.
Tyree shared that now as he turns his focus to STEDY, he’ll be narrowing in on supporting CTE in Yuma County. As a CTE public high school district, STEDY serves all high school students enrolled in public, private and charter school CTE courses, providing them with educational experiences that lead to industry recognized certifications.
STEDY works closely with the Arizona Department of Education and serves these students primarily in three ways: by directly providing resources and funds to high schools for CTE programs–for example, upgrading facilities and providing equipment; by offering central campus programs at the STEDY facility–courses for Medical Assistant, Coding and Animation are currently taught there; and by helping with student tuition at the community college.
The funds used by STEDY come from voter-approved taxes and Tyree noted that STEDY was approved by a vote margin of 65%–the highest, he believes, for the passing of any CTE district in the state.
As he officially assumes the role of STEDY’s superintendent, Tyree will bring experience in partnerships and communication to the table. STEDY Board President Charles Wesner shared that the board is excited, noting that Tyree is liked by everybody and will help serve as a bridge-builder.
“He has all those connections and relationships that will be very positive for our Yuma school district STEDY,” Wesner said. “Also not only that, he’s an administrator bar none, so we’re very excited about him coming on board. [... Tom Tyree’s] going to be a wonderful addition to STEDY in Yuma County.”
Having grown up in Yuma as a child, coming back after graduating from college and receiving his first teaching job in Yuma, Tyree feels very much a part of the fabric of the community–and that love for the community itself is essential to his work.
“I really believe in the concept of partnerships,” he said. “What I, as the Superintendent of STEDY, and our organization want to do is we want to be a great partner with the business community and community at large and we want to do anything we can do to enhance that.”
Looking forward, Tom Tyree concluded that there’s no place he’d rather be than advancing CTE in Yuma.
“Yuma is Yuma,” he said. “Yuma is a great place to live, a great place to work. Yuma values education and it really values CTE. And I really look forward to working with Yuma’s organizations.”
