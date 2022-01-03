SAN LUIS, Ariz.- The Comite de Bien Estar has taken the first step toward bringing to fruition a plan to develop the first commercial complex on the city’s east side.
On Dec. 8, the San Luis City Council gave initial approval to a minor amendment to the General Plan and a rezoning to change the land use from high-density housing to 3.47-acre community commercial owned by the nonprofit organization.
The property, where the Bienestar Commercial Plaza development is planned, is located on the southeast corner of Avenue F and County 24th Street.
“It is the fastest growing area of the city. We estimate that there are about 4,000 homes in eastern San Luis, but there is a great need for commercial development. People need businesses and service establishments, and Comite has always had this vision of meeting the needs of the people,” said Marco Antonio Reyes, executive director of Comite de Bien Estar.
The plan presented to the council shows a concept of two commercial premises for “anchor” businesses – one of 10,360 square feet and another of 4,800 square feet – and 15 more smaller stores, as well as parking lots and rainwater retention basins.
Reyes said the goal is for the complex to be built before the end of next year, and, so far, it is estimated that it could cost between $6 million and $7 million.
The site for the complex is bordered to the south and east by the Bienestar Estates 10 subdivision and to the north by Santa Cecilia.
A report to the council indicates that there is no commercial area that is within walking distance of residents, and the proposed complex would provide that accessibility.
Reyes added that they are in talks to ensure the arrival of at least one of the anchor businesses for the complex and he is confident that it will be demonstrated that there is a market that investors can serve by establishing themselves in the area.
He added that the next step is to prepare the project and look for sources of financing, such as private and public funds.
“We look forward to moving fast enough to achieve the willingness to help advance our plan,” added Reyes.
The complex would be the first commercial development in eastern San Luis, where the same CDB opened the housing development almost 14 years ago.
“We began housing development in that area and now we could be opening up the development of goal of having the mall ready next year, and we thank the council for their understanding and commerce. In a way Comite has always been a forerunner in many ways,” Reyes noted.
Reyes said that in 2020 they requested the rezoning of that property from commercial to residential, with the plan of an apartment complex, but this request to take it back to commercial responds to the fact that this use is more appropriate to current needs.