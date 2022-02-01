SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Comite de Bien Estar (CDB) will offer its 18th vaccination clinic on Feb. 3 in coordination with the Yuma County Health Department.
The clinic will offer free vaccinations against COVID-19 and hepatitis A, as well as Tdap, diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus vaccine, at the Comite headquarters, 963 E. B St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For a year, Comite has been coordinating with the county government for the clinics in which nearly 7,000 vaccines have been administered, announced Liliana Arroyo, Comite spokesperson.
“Although Comite is not specifically focused on the health area, we work directly with the community and we realize the needs,” said Arroyo.
“On the issue of vaccination, we will continue to do it as long as it is necessary. The infection rates are not going down and we have to support the health department so that the vaccination reaches the community,” she stressed.
The clinic with the highest demand for vaccines Comite held was in April, with 650 vaccines, and the demand declined by the end of the year. However, it has rebounded with the beginning of 2022, with the increase in confirmed cases of the virus and with the emergence of the omicron variant.
Nearly 300 doses were applied at last month’s clinic, added Arroyo, who also said that Comite works with the national organization Unidos US and with local agencies to bring information about vaccination and health to the community.
At the clinic on Feb. 3, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available free of charge, in first doses and boosters, to people 18 years of age and older. In addition, the Pfizer vaccine will be available to children 5 years of age and older, and as a booster to children 12 years of age and older.
Likewise, the Moderna vaccine will be available to people 18 years of age and older, both in first and second doses and in booster doses.
Immunization services will include Hepatitis A vaccine for persons 19 years of age and older and Tdap for persons 18 years of age and older.
The hepatitis vaccine has been added to clinics since November, and in this clinic the Tdap vaccine is also available, which will continue to be offered as long as the health department has them available.
To take advantage of the clinic, open to residents of the area, it is only necessary to show up with the vaccination card and, in the case of those under 18, accompanied by a parent or adult.
For more information call Comite at (928) 627-8559.