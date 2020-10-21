The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a burglary suspect.
The suspect, identified as Shawn Michael Tavender, 25, of Yuma, is wanted for a commercial burglary.
According to Lt. Sam Pavlak, on Monday, at approximately 4 a.m. Tavender allegedly entered a secured business yard in the 11000 block of S. Shadow Avenue in Yuma and removed several tools from vehicles on the lot.
Tavender was an occupant of a black Hyundai Tucson at the time.
The following day, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday deputies observed a black Hyundai Tucson in the area of 46th Street and Hunter Avenue and attempted a traffic stop.
The vehicle, however, refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed, before became disabled in the area of the 11300 block of S. Avenue 9 E after colliding with a retention basin.
A male and female were observed fleeing the vehicle on foot. The male was believed to be Tavender.
After an extensive search of the area by the deputies, Border Patrol agents, and Yuma police officers, neither of the individuals were located and remain outstanding.
Tavender is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 185 lbs. The attached photograph is from 2017 and does not include more recent tattoos he now has on his face.
The new face tattoos consist of writing on both eye lids, a large star on his chin, and multiple tattoos covering his neck.
The Sheriff’s Office recommends the public not approach Tavender and contact law enforcement if he is seen.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, or if you observe Tavender, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
