Today

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 84F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming S and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.