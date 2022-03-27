The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will hold two public hearings on Monday, the first centering on a request to change the land use designation of the Ironwood Golf Course, 2945 W. 8th St.
Kelly Curtis, on behalf of Ironwood of Yuma, wants to amend the property use in the general plan from medium density residential to high density residential for the nearly 13 acres.
The intent is to close the existing private golf course and develop a mixed multi-family and townhome residential development.
The commission will take comments from the public on this occasion, the first of two hearings. Another hearing on this item will be held on April 11.
The second hearing to be held by the commission will be on a request by Edais Engineering, on behalf of La Vida Seca, to rezone 36.11 acres from medium density residential with a planned unit development overlay to medium density residential without a PUD overlay. The property under consideration is located at the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 36th Street.
In 2000, the property was rezoned to medium density residential, and in 2007, rezoned to add the PUD overlay. The original plan was to create a subdivision of townhomes. However, this project did not move forward. The applicant now wants to remove the PUD overlay with the intent of developing the property into a single-family subdivision.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Public Works Training Room, 155 W. 14th St.
To view the agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/4eahx3nm.