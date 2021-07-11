The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday proposed changes to the zoning code related to residential density and off-street parking in the Old Town Zoning District.
To support the purpose of the district and further encourage redevelopment in the historic downtown area, staff wants to increase the current density that is allowed, which currently ranges between 21 and 43 dwellings per acre.
Additionally, the proposal would clarify that parking is not required for properties located within the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1. This area is primarily focused on those properties located along or adjacent to Main Street.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/8jsyfvvz.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. It can be viewed live on City Channel 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov.
In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.