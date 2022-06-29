A Yuma County planning commissioner objected to “rezoning by special use permit” while considering a case in which a property owner would like to build a second home on the same lot.
Danny Bryant, chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said that the situation makes it unaffordable for potential homebuyers because it forces them to buy two homes to get one.
The Planning and Zoning Commission considered a request by Trenton Solis, on behalf of Stephen and Sharrel Solis, for a special use permit to allow an accessory dwelling unit on property located at 10375 S. Gold Bar Drive in Yuma.
The intent is to build a secondary site-built home to provide care for parents on the same property, a 2.5-acre parcel zoned Suburban Ranch-2 Acre Minimum.
One of the conditions for approval indicated that the main and secondary homes could not be rented out separately. Bryant asked if that meant both units could be rented out together, just not separately. Barraza stated that was correct.
“That’s a new twist, right? I haven’t seen that requirement or condition before,” Bryant said.
Planning Director Maggie Castro explained that the condition was in response to the commission’s concern about rentals of accessory dwelling units and principal dwelling units in special use permit cases.
However, Bryant outlined his main concern. He noted: “You know my take on this. This is rezoning by special use permit, and we continue to do it … This is the easy way to rezone the property without going through the rezoning process.”
Castro explained that if the property owner requested a rezoning, it would trigger an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan before a rezoning could be considered.
Bryant pointed out that Yuma is looking to increase density due to housing and land shortages. However, he noted that placing two homes on a lot is not an affordable way to increase density. Rather, buying two homes on one lot is “unaffordable,” Bryant added.
The applicant, Trenton Solis, explained why they requested a permit. “The reason we’re doing this is not for splitting acreage or renting or selling,” Solis said. “I hate to say this out loud, but (my parents) have health conditions that will require a more ADA-compliant home where me and my wife can help take care of them.”
Bryant further explained why he opposed the request. “Some of us feel that if we’re going to increase density, we should do it in ways that provide more affordable housing as opposed to ways that make properties more expensive and unaffordable for people to live.”
He also expressed concern with setting a precedent especially near the airport and military installations and noted that the military has expressed opposition to “doubl(ing) the density without rezoning.”
“It’s a noble thing for you to take care of mom and dad, and my argument will not take away from that at all,” Bryant added.
During the public hearing, Rich Zarr, a neighbor, said that although the family has a “compelling reason” for requesting the special use permit, he objected as it is “rezoning by special use permit” in a zoning designed for low density. He asked why the applicant doesn’t add to the main house instead of building another home.
Solis replied they did consider adding on, but due to the grade of the lot, they decided to build a separate home.
McDermott asked about the elevation difference. Solis stated there would be about an 11-foot elevation difference between the two homes. McDermott agreed that the difference in elevation would make it difficult to add to the existing home.
She acknowledged that although she was reluctant to approve the request, “the terrain and the way it is, there’s practically no other way to achieve what they need to.”
Bryant agreed that “it’s a compelling case.” However, “at some point, I’m going to ask the commission to consider trying to come up with some way to stop the rezoning by special use permits.”
He explained he sent material to staff and asked for help formulating a way to do that, especially in areas close to the airport and military bases.
“Rezoning by special use permit is ultimately going to create higher prices and fewer options for people who are moving to our community because they have to buy two houses to get one. So if we’re going to increase our density, as a community we have to start planning smarter ways to do it, to increase the density so we affect the price affordability of homes,” Bryant said.
“So I will vote against this for principle, but I will congratulate the applicant if the case is approved,” he added.
The commissioners voted 6-1 to recommend approval. The request will now go before the supervisors with a recommendation of approval.