Some Yuma residents complain about community cats in their neighborhoods, while other residents try to “rescue” them.
The Humane Society of Yuma recently visited several communities to explain the program in place to manage community cat populations in Yuma County and what citizens can do to help.
Community cats, formerly called feral cats, is the term used to describe outside or free-roaming cats without owners. Most community cats live in colonies.
While cat lovers welcome their presence, some residents object to the problems that come with community cats. Some of the bad behaviors include spraying to mark their territory, fighting and loud yowling, often at night and during mating season.
However, the biggest problem might be the growing population. Once cats reach the age of 4 months, if they are physically unaltered, females can have up to three litters a year with one to eight kittens per litter.
“They can multiply pretty fast in one year,” noted Rafa Garcia, HSOY community cat coordinator.
WHAT DOESN’T WORK
In the past, HSOY and residents have unsuccessfully tried to control the population or get rid of the community cats. Garcia reviewed some of the things that don’t work, such as feeding bans. He noted that feeding bans incorrectly assume that if people stop feeding cats, they will simply leave the area. This is not the case with cats, who are scavengers and will search and hunt for a new food source. Feeding bans actually create more nuisance behavior than they eliminate.
“Those cats are there for a reason, and usually that reason is that there is food, water and shelter in the area. If you take away food, they will still stay because of the other resources and will simply go in search of food and return to their home,” Garcia said, adding, “It’s hard to stop a whole neighborhood from feeding.”
Some people suggest trapping and killing all community cats, whether they are sick or perfectly healthy. This is a concept that was widely practiced by shelters nationwide until it was proven to be completely ineffective.
For years HSOY practiced trap and kill, however, it did not effectively eliminate or reduce populations. No community has killed its way out of the “feral cat problem,” Garcia noted. “We’ve tried in the past, and you can tell now by the population we have that it doesn’t work.”
Others might suggest relocating the cats, which is often a complainant’s first request. Cats are territorial and form strong bonds with their outdoor homes. Relocation can be extremely stressful and risky for the cats and the person doing the relocating. Free-roaming cats will often find their way back home because of their strong bond with their home.
And relocating cats has unintended consequences. “If you take those cats out of there, other cats will move in for the resources,” Garcia said.
Also, cats will try hard to return. “It’s going to be a long journey no matter how far you dump them,” he added.
While complainants ask that cats be relocated, caretakers will try to “rescue” them. “These cats don’t need to be rescued. They just need to be spayed and neutered. That’s where the shelter comes in to help,” he noted.
WHAT WORKS
Trap Neuter Return, or TNR, an effective method of managing cat colonies humanely and effectively. Cats are trapped in humane cages, using food as bait. They are then spayed or neutered and released where they were originally trapped.
Their ears will be tipped to enable the shelter to identify and track colonies. That way if a cat is ever recaptured, it can be released, which in turn will save “precious” resources and taxpayer money. These cats will also be vaccinated for many feline diseases, including rabies.
“It helps reduce the population. The cats are still going to stay there, but it’s going to help out,” Garcia explained.
He explained the “vacuum effect.” If a cat is euthanized or removed, other cats will move into the area. With TNR, the cat is vaccinated, spayed and neutered and returned to its colony, keeping other cats away.
ADVOCATING FOR TNR
HSOY has been advocating for TNR as a way to resolve the issue of community cats. Yuma has 800 registered colonies.
Garcia and Annette Lagunas, HSOY executive director, noted that the traditional approach did not work.
Consequently, an “overwhelming” number of cats were going into the shelter, and due to the limited space, most were being euthanized.
In 2016, when HSOY “quietly” introduced TNR, the shelter euthanized 1,905 cats and TNR’d 543 of them. The number of euthanizations reached a peak in 2017 when 2,281 cats were euthanized.
Then the trend reversed in 2018, when HSOY began to publicize the program. That year, 2,001 cats were TNR’d and 1,178 were euthanized.
Starting that year, “there’s less cats coming in through the TNR program and into the shelter having to be euthanized,” Garcia noted.
In 2020, when resources were scarce due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shelter lost one vet, 991 cats were TNR’d and 351 were euthanized.
In 2021, the shelter euthanized 466 cats and TNR’d 1,530. The hope is that with the TNR program, HSOY won’t have to euthanize as many cats and as often. The shelter now only euthanizes sick or injured cats.
WHY SUPPORT TNR
During a recent meeting on community cats held in the Foothills Library, Garcia and Lagunas urged community members to support the TNR program. Garcia explained why it makes sense to support the program.
“There’s many reasons, one of them being bye-bye bad behaviors, the marking, roaming, fighting, the loud yowls you hear at night and early mornings, they all go away,” Garcia said.
“It’s effective population control. They’re fixed so they can’t breed anymore, and it’s free,” he added.
In 2021, the shelter TNR’d 1,530 cats. In total, the two shelter veterinarians performed 5,587 surgeries, of which 2,579 were shelter animals, 1,369 were owned animals and 1,530 were community cats.
In addition, HSOY returned 109 to owners and provided 19,200 vaccines and 3,594 microchips to the entire community.
In 2021, the shelter took in 2,603, of which 2,221 were picked up as strays; 289 were surrendered by owners; nine were quarantined; and 84 were in there for other reasons.
Lagunas lamented that only 34 of the 2,221 cats were reclaimed by owners.
Residents may help by trapping community cats, taking them to the shelter to be spayed and neutered and returning them to where they were trapped.
HSOY will work with citizens and neighborhoods interested in supporting the TNR program. The shelter has traps available for a $45 refundable deposit. Harbor Freight has cat traps for $20.
To participate in colony caretaking or the TNR program, register at catstats.org/Yuma.
KEEPING CATS AWAY
Lagunas noted that even owned cats sometimes get away. By instinct, cats like the outdoors. “Americans, gotta love us, we let our cats out. I try really hard not to, but that little stinker sneaks through and goes by me every time,” she said.
However, it’s illegal to shoot, kill or injure cats. “In the state of Arizona, that’s illegal, it’s against the law and it’s cruel,” Lagunas said.
Garcia shared steps that residents can take when they want to keep cats away from their properties. Deterrents help keep cats from using yards as a litter box or peeing on the porch or tires.
He noted that a number of humane deterrents are on the market, such as Cat Scat spike mats and ScareCrow motion-activated sprinklers. An efficient deterrent is an ultrasonic motion sensor that uses a frequency that repels cats.
HSOY lends some of the deterrents for a $45 refundable fee for two-week trials. Spike mats are similar to those used to keep pigeons off buildings. They are available at home improvement stores.
Critter Ridder is a repellent that uses scented granules that cats hate and “works wonder,” Garcia said. The granules can be placed around the property perimeter. It’s also good for gardens or planters to keep them from being used as litter boxes. They are available in local stores.
Garcia offered to visit mobile home parks and neighborhoods to talk about the TNR program.
For more information or to reach Garcia, email commuintycats@hsoyuma.com, call (office) 928-782-1621, ext. 105, or (cell) 928-550-1458 or visit www.hsoyuma.com.