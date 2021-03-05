The future La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham was celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday. Developers, hotel representatives, city and chamber officials and other community members took part in the ceremonial shovel turning.
The project is the first La Quinta in Yuma, the first project in an Opportunity Zone in Yuma and the first part of a planned commercial subdivision next to the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex, at the intersection of East 8th Street and Castle Dome Avenue in Yuma.
Rio Cantera Lodging will build La Quinta just southwest of Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center. It will feature an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center and a variety of guest rooms catering to groups, family and corporate travelers.
The new 83-room La Quinta will push the Yuma hotel room count over the 4,000-mark. Kerry Schimpf, broker of the Commercial Properties Group, explained that a second phase will potentially bring in an extended stay hotel and a third phase an economy hotel. This will ensure that all price points are covered, he noted.
The hotel is scheduled to open in early summer 2022. The project will employ 125 workers during and add up to 25 positions during the first year of operation. Medallion Hospitality, based in Scottsdale, will manage construction and hotel operations.
Plans for the 25-acre mixed-use development called The Fields at Castle Dome also call for restaurants, stores and high-end apartments. Schimpf said he received letters from the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Yuma Proving Ground, Yuma Regional Medical Center and school districts indicating a great demand for housing.
“Everyone is telling us, ‘We need housing, we need housing,’” he said.
Schimpf is looking for the right partner to develop the residential portion of the subdivision. The federally designated Opportunity Zone offers tax advantages to investors, such as the ability to recoup or defer taxes on capital gains. The goal of the tax advantages is to attract more investment to lower income areas; Yuma has three such areas.
The groundbreaking ceremony featured Kimberly Kahl, executive director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, as she welcomed attendees and an invocation from Schimpf.
Michael Carnel of Rio Cantera Lodging and Terissha Rowen of Wyndham, director of franchise services, offered remarks. Mayor Doug Nicholls gave the closing comments, before the ceremonial shovel turning.
Schimpf said that he and Carnel worked with the “dream team” for three years to make this project come to fruition.
“An amazing transformation will take place at this site,” Carnel said.
He praised the “energy and enthusiasm” of the Yuma people, which he called “inspiring and contagious,” before asking whether he was allowed to use the word “contagious,” soliciting laughs.
He pointed out that the adjacent PAAC is what made the hotel possible. “Without the PAAC, I doubt we would be here today,” Carnel said, adding that La Quinta is the first project of the PAAC development plan.
“We are proud to be part of this dynamic development. It’s rewarding to see how public and private entities could work in unison,” he said.
Carnel also noted that only in Yuma could a hotel be built during a pandemic. He thanked city officials and staff and the chamber for supporting the project. He also recognized Authentic Architectural, Commercial Property Group, Metro State Bank of Phoenix, and other partners and consultants.
Rowen explained that although “La Quinta” is often literally translated as “the fifth,” the name actually refers to “hacienda,” or countryside home, because the aim is to offer a “home away from home.”
“We’re excited to be the first La Quinta in Yuma and we’re excited to be part of the city and, of course, this brand,” she said.
Nicholls, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon and Councilman Gary Knight, noted that “it took a while for us to get there.” He commended the city staff and elected officials for understanding the “vision” which “really got us to where we are today.”
The La Quinta is the “cornerstone that says this vision is right,” Nicholls added.
The mayor also pointed out the “huge demand” for hotel rooms and that Yuma has fared better than a lot of other communities during the pandemic, in part because of the PAAC, which “never completely shut down, that part of the economy kept going,” Nicholls said. “Without this facility, I don’t know if we would have had that success with our hotel and hospital industry.”
The fact that La Quinta is the first Opportunity Zone project is “big for us,” he said, adding that he hopes other investors will take notice. “We look forward to what that will bring.”
Nicholls welcomed Carnel and Rio Cantera Lodging to the community. “You’re part of the Yuma community now,” Nicholl said.