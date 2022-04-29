Community expresses concerns around water rights

Farmers, community leaders and members of the business community turned out for a Thursday water infrastructure roundtable in Somerton to urge U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly to continue protecting Yuma County’s water rights.
Kelly was not in attendance, but on behalf of the Mark Kelly for Senate campaign, State Rep. Brian Fernandez and Yuma County Supervisor Martín Porchas led the discussion, inviting attendees to share their concerns with the drought and lack of water infrastructure.
Much of the talk centered around the impact that selling or transferring local water rights to other areas would impact Yuma County. The issue was brought to the forefront following a proposed transfer of Colorado River water to central Arizona. Under the proposal, GSC Farm in La Paz County would sell 2,033 acre-feet per year of its fourth-priority Colorado River water entitlement to Queen Creek.
GSC, a subsidiary of Greenstone, a financial services firm, also owns thousands of acres of farmland in Yuma County. Opponents fear this would set a precedent that could negatively impact Yuma County and bring further declines in river flows, impacting the agricultural industry and the health of the river, which is already at an all-time low due to the drought.
Porchas pointed out that without water, Yuma County wouldn’t exist, and that agriculture is the area’s No. 1 economy. Fernandez also noted that Yuma County is home to two military installations that require water.
Fernie Quiroz, president of the Arizona Interagency Farmworkers Coalition, expressed concerns with other states wanting more water from the Colorado River. He noted that water supports the local economy, not only farmers, but also supporting industries.
Fernandez agreed, noting that water should be important to everyone, not just because it allows residents to flush their toilets. While companies move to Phoenix for the things Yuma County doesn’t have, water gives Yuma a competitive edge.
Yuma Councilwoman Karen Watts noted that the nation’s food supply is at risk. If Yuma County loses its water rights, the country loses its food supply. She doesn’t want to put the country in a position where it has to outsource its food supply to foreign countries.
Xanthe Bullard, chair of the Yuma County Democratic Party chair, noted that the drought is not just a Yuma or Arizona problem. With 90% of the country’s winter vegetables grown in Yuma County, she called it a national problem.
Kristen Smith Eshaya of JV Smith Companies noted that other areas in the country can’t grow vegetables year round because of floods, fires, tornadoes and freak storms. Yuma County is fortunate in that it has a consistent climate.
Roll farmer Tristan Wright expressed frustration with waiting for snow to reverse the drought. He urged immediate action and said that stakeholders need to talk about what will happen in five years if it doesn’t snow.
Wright also noted that even if a desalination plant is built in Baja California, it still wouldn’t be enough to replenish the declining water levels. He said that he’s worried that the dialogue is currently “largely based around buying, renting, borrowing or stealing water from other areas.”
Fernandez clarified that desalination is a “fine idea” but he noted that the desalinated water wouldn’t come to the U.S. Rather, it would be exchanged for Mexico’s water rights. More money needs to be spent on finding new technology, he added.
Watts expressed concern that Yuma County doesn’t have the political clout that Maricopa County has. She noted that the county needs legislators to step up and help.
Fernandez noted that Yuma has first priority rights, but the problem is that Yuma is at the bottom of the river. First priorities wouldn’t matter if water doesn’t reach Yuma.
Tony Reyes, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, noted that if someone can buy water and transfer it out of the area, farmers would be the first impacted. It’s a matter of protecting delivery and making sure the water supply gets here, he added.
Porchas said that their message would be relayed to Kelly, urging him to make sure Yuma County gets its fair share of water.
He also noted that the community needs to start thinking about aging infrastructure, pointing out that the ditches that take water to the fields are getting old and need constant maintenance.
Gladis Merino, political director of Mark Kelly for Senate, said that they would take their concerns to the senator. She noted that Kelly wants to continue the conversation with local communities as the “brutal drought” continues.
Merino pointed out some of Kelly’s work on water infrastructure, noting that he was a key member of the bipartisan group of senators who wrote and negotiated the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which was signed into law in December 2021.
Kelly also requested and then chaired a Senate hearing on western drought after the Bureau of Reclamation issued new water level projections for Lake Mead and Lake Powell that triggered the first-ever drought restrictions on the Colorado River.
Through these efforts Kelly has secured funding for repairing aging Bureau of Reclamation projects across Arizona; improving water efficiency in agriculture irrigation districts; funding desalination and water recycling projects for state, tribal and local governments; and enacting the Lower Colorado River Basin Drought Contingency Plan to implement water conservation measures in Arizona.
In Yuma specifically, Kelly also funded dozens of projects to repair aging water infrastructure like canals, pumps and dams to improve water storage.