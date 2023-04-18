Yuma law enforcement agencies will be participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
According to the Yuma Police Department, the event will return this year as a relay with each agency carrying and passing on the Flame of Hope.
The relay will begin in San Luis, Ariz., at 1st Avenue and Urtuzuastegui Street at 5 a.m. Wednesday, concluding at 201 N. 4th Avenue in Yuma at the Colorado River State Historic Park at approximately 10 a.m.
The community is encouraged to come out to support and cheer on the runners, and then join the reception at the Colorado River State Historic Park. The torch run, along with other fundraisers put on in the community by the various law enforcement agencies, help raise funds for the Special Olympics Athletes of Yuma.
Agencies participating in this year’s run include: Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle Corrections, U.S. Marshals, Arizona Department of Transportation, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, San Luis Police Department, Yuma County Adult Probation, Arizona Department of Corrections, Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, Somerton Police Department, Somerton Municipal Court, U.S. Border Patrol, Cocopah Police Department, Arizona Western College Police Department, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management , AWC Law Enforcement Training Academy, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Yuma Police Department.