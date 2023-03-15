“Hands to help, hearts to serve.” For nonprofit Helping Hands of Yuma, they’re words to live by as they continually provide free programming and services for Yuma’s elderly. And in order to be able to do so, Helping Hands holds two signature fundraisers each year in February and December.

Rainy weather set back the organization by a lot, but they haven’t given up. Instead, they’re holding their Super Yard Sale fundraiser this Friday and Saturday, March 17-18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 12716 N. Frontage Rd, next to Gila Mountain United Methodist Chuch off of I-8 and Foothills Boulevard.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

