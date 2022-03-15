For the occasion of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, the newspaper reached out to community leaders and asked them to share their thoughts on what the Yuma Sun means to them and the community and why local journalism is important.
The Yuma Sun received a plethora of responses from local leaders who were happy to express their views. They understand the role of local newspapers in a rapidly changing world, when personal opinions are often confused for facts.
Some leaders have spent time on both sides of the news world, with stints in journalism and governments, therefore appreciate the value of informing citizens and keeping government accountable to its citizens.
One such person is Yuma City Councilman Mike Shelton, who has worked on both sides of the aisle, with previous stints in journalism and as a city employee. “Community newspapers like the Yuma Sun do an incredibly valuable service. They are an historical record for memorable events. It’s a spotlight for the positive accomplishments of young people reaching upward. For local sports among our schools, the paper is where we turn. We learn about the health of our farms and the importance of water in the Yuma area. We see new businesses coming in and new restaurants to try. I read the comics and do the crossword puzzles,” Shelton said.
“Most of all, in its 150 years of operations, the Yuma Sun is a big glue holding the community together through good times, bad times, and the challenges in between. The Letters to the Editor provide voices to the community you can agree or disagree with. You don’t want to get your information from Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter. You want editors and reporters at an address you can go to. Henry Ward Beecher wrote, ‘Were it left up to me to decide if we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate to prefer the latter.’ We need to support the Yuma Sun, our community newspaper,” Shelton added.
Fellow Yuma City Councilman Gary Knight noted that the Yuma Sun helps him do his job by finding out what’s going on with citizens. “I subscribe to the Yuma Sun because as a local elected official it represents one of several local sources of information that I require so that I can do my job of serving the residents of Yuma.”
Julie Engel, president and CEO of Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., agreed that the community can look to the Yuma Sun as a “trusted source.” She said: “The Yuma Sun has always been a trusted source for local information and a fantastic tool for sharing important messaging to the community.”
Engel also noted that GYEDC is “grateful for the long-standing relationship” with the Yuma Sun. “I use it as a resource, and we appreciate the social media pages for the same reasons. Yuma has been blessed with great reporters, and I have enjoyed years of great relationships with most of them. I didn’t know all of them, but those that I worked with were great people. I respect their unbiased approach, even when I would have preferred a more passionate slant on some topics. Always professional, and today that can be rare, I would say it is testimony as to why you have weathered so many disruptions to your industry and remain solid. Happy 150th Anniversary Yuma Sun, here’s to 150 more years!”
Keeping the community informed is something that the Yuma Sun takes seriously, which is appreciated by local organizations. Howard Blitz, founder and director of The Freedom Library, said: “The Yuma Sun helps all of us in the Yuma community to keep abreast of the local happenings in the Yuma area. It is important for us who live in the Yuma area to be aware of all of the activities that take place in the community so we know why we are proud to live in this great area of the country. Yuma is a great place to live because it has great people supporting great causes and that cannot be accomplished unless we all have knowledge of what is going on in our community. In the same vein, local journalism also plays an important part to help us all in the economic growth of our fabulous community. Whether one reads the hard copy or the online paper, the Yuma Sun provides the means by which we can all be proud of where we live!!”
Lowell W. Perry Jr., executive director of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, shared a similar sentiment: “Congratulations to the Yuma Sun as it celebrates 150 years. The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area appreciates the strong support that the Yuma Sun has given us in our ongoing restoration, preservation, maintenance, and promotion of Yuma’s history.
“They remain a vital communicator of not only things of purely local interest, but also state and national news that affects Yumans. The Yuma Sun honors the spirit of solid journalism by reporting actual news, and not fiction masquerading as facts. Happy 150th!”
Sharing news of local happenings benefits those charged with making decisions in the community as well, as noted by Paul Brierley, executive director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture. “The Yuma Sun provides an outlet for local journalism to share local happenings of importance to the citizens and decision makers throughout Yuma County and beyond. I rely on the daily Yuma Sun newspaper to see what’s going on with local governments and schools, as well as local nonprofits and community events,” Brierley said.
He also pointed out that the Yuma Sun shares news from the neighboring community of San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, as reported by Spanish sister newspaper Bajo El Sol. “It even gives me a window into happenings in neighboring San Luis RC, Mexico. This is all very valuable for keeping me aware of things I should know about and engage with.”
Brierley noticed that the news reported by the Yuma Sun is often picked up by the Associated Press for the benefit of readers across the state and country. “I also see the Yuma Sun quoted in state-level news publications that want to share Yuma issues and happenings with a larger audience, which helps Yuma to not be forgotten when impactful issues are discussed at the state level. Without the Yuma Sun newspaper and its local journalists, it would be more difficult to engage with local decision makers.”
Gen Grosse, on behalf of the Yuma International Airport team, said they appreciate news about important local issues. “The Yuma Sun is an excellent resource to stay informed about important information, organizations and events beneficial for our community. Local journalism is important as it ties the community together with local stories that preserves culture, educates and engages in order to build understanding on important issues the community cares about and how it may have an impact on our daily lives.”
The community’s best interest is always at the core of everything the Yuma Sun does, which Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon recognizes. “Congratulations Yuma Sun on your 150 years of service to the Yuma community. Our local newspaper has been through many changes along the way and never once can I say they didn’t have Yuma’s best interest in mind whether it was national news coverage or all the great local stories that they always seem to discover.
“It is always an asset for a city to have a local newspaper that cares about their community and what is going on locally. This could not happen if we didn’t have our local journalists who live right in the city they write about. I will always have fond memories as a kid waiting for the Yuma Sun to be delivered to see who amongst me or my brothers would end up with the Sunday Comics first. There were many school reports that came from the Yuma Sun. Thank you for what you do for our community in keeping us informed, and I wish you many more years of success,” McClendon added.
Lori Stofft worked for the Yuma Sun for 17 years, first as a marketing assistant and later as marketing manager. Now as vice president for advancement at Arizona Western College, she often points out that both freedom of the press and education are cornerstones of democracy.
“Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of democracy. Local journalism is where we see this work done most authentically. Local reporters, editors, photographers are embedded in the communities they serve, and for Yuma to thrive AND have a dedicated, daily newspaper that is reaching 150 years is not accidental. These two things are connected.”
Stofft also understands the challenges that modern newspapers face. “It takes incredible diligence and discipline to manage a newspaper to profitability in the era of digital media explosion. Tough business decisions, smaller staffs, creative ways for advertisers to support your work. The fact Yuma has a vibrant, local newspaper presence is due to the dedication of newspaper leaders who have shepherded the Yuma Sun over the years. The pay is not great. The target on your back is big. And yet, these folks keep doing the job of bringing us the news that impacts our daily lives. It’s a calling,” she said.
Some leaders recognized the Yuma Sun’s role as a historical record keeper. Yuma Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton said: “The local newspaper is the enduring record of how a community has grown and changed over time, and for the past 150 years, the Sun has provided our residents with a daily summary of the incidents and issues impacting them.
“Local journalism is vitally important to helping us reinforce our commitment to transparency in local government. The Sun’s reporting and fact-checking helps assure our residents that what we say is true, and that we follow through on our commitments,” Simonton added.
Machele Headington, vice president of marketing and communications, noted: “The Yuma Sun, and local journalism, are the capsule of history, people, time and inspiring stories. Through the printed word and lens of a camera we can live the stories of our neighbors, friends, and strangers. When our local journalists share their gift of storytelling we are experiencing something special – Yuma connected, Yuma grown and Yuma felt.”
The Yuma Sun cherishes the role it has played in the lives of its readers. Headington, for example, shared how the newspaper is part of her morning routine. “I love waking up each day, sipping on a cup of coffee with my husband and reading my Yuma Sun. I still read the printed edition everyday. There is something special about the ink and stories on a page. Whether it’s a laughable moment shared in an editorial, a highlight about local students or a heartening reminder of life’s tragedy, our local paper tells of who we are as a community. I look forward to another 150 years of news and information written by people who care about Yuma.”
Likewise, Yuma City Councilwoman Karen Watts remembers the Yuma Sun being a “ritual” in her home while growing up. “Reading the newspaper was a ritual in my house. After my dad read the paper, I would grab it to read the comics. I was so jealous when my older brother got a paper route, delivering by bike. Sometimes he would let me roll it up and put on the rubber band. He made such a fuss about how it must be done perfectly that I felt special getting to help him. He knew how to entice free labor from me. I remember my sister and I going to the library to look up old copies of the Sun from the early 1900s on microfiche to learn about our family ancestors.
Watts added: “Now that I dated myself, I want to give a shout out to local journalism. Local newspapers keep our community connected with news, events and business information. Local journalism provides a service to our community and is often the only source for condensed information at city meetings and issues. Thanks Yuma Sun, and happy anniversary!”
The Yuma Sun appreciates the touching comments shared by these local leaders and the support voiced by them and all our readers.