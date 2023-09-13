Community Life Help is offering free classes to the community on a wide variety of topics.
In Yuma, the next round of classes will start Thursday, Sept. 14, and include Emotional Resilience (Mental and Emotional Health) and Personal Finance.
Both classes will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at 2895 S. 8th Ave. in Yuma. Sessions go for six weeks.
These classes meet in small groups. They are offered by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There is no proselytizing at the classes.
The classes are for education and self-improvement purposes. Teachers and facilitators are experienced and trained community volunteers but not licensed professionals.
Classes are currently in English, but starting in October, they will also be held in Spanish.
For more information, go to communitylifehelp.org.
