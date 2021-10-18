Yuma County and redistricting mapping consultants, National Demographics Corporation, have released a district mapping tool that community members can use to draw their own suggested supervisorial or community college district boundaries.
The DistrictR tool from Tufts University is a simple online paint brush that allows users to “paint” their neighborhood, community of interest or a full countywide district map for consideration in Yuma County’s redistricting process.
The maps are organized by census blocks and show the population total by community or district as more census blocks are added. Demographic and geographic data can be overlaid to show more information about potential district map boundaries.
All maps must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, to be considered by the Redistricting Advisory Commission.
The Board of Supervisors and Community College district maps are easy to access. A “how-to” training video is available to help navigate the process at www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVY8Vqspqb4.
For more information about redistricting, please visit the Yuma County Redistricting webpages: www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/redistricting.