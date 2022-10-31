Several speakers addressed the Yuma City Council during the call to public at the Oct. 19 meeting. Here’s a look at what the speakers had to say.
The first point was brought forward by Bryan Crimin, who shared that he and his wife moved to a gated neighborhood in Yuma from out of state a little over a year ago. While familiar with HOA communities, he said he was surprised to learn “that there is no public funding for the maintenance of our paved streets within our gated neighborhood.”
Crimin stated that he doesn’t understand or agree with the reasons behind the exception, but he believes that a fair distribution can be made.
“I don’t think it has to be an all-or-nothing situation,” he said. “We pay the very same taxes as all U.S. citizens … as a forensic auditor, I’m very familiar with various formulas, calculations, statistics that go into putting together budgets, appropriations, distributions of our taxes and how they can be individually broken out even to the household level. As taxpaying citizens, I would petition the council to determine some fair distribution that can allow residents of gated communities to receive some benefit to the taxes they pay into those same buckets as all other US citizens.”
Following Crimin, David Shebeck discussed the traffic flow problems he’s observed between the east side of Yuma and the county.
“The limited traffic flow that we have on South Fortuna as a two-lane road and South Frontage and North Frontage Roads – both two-lane roads in the freeway,” Shebeck said. “There’s no other access and people that live in the city that want to travel to, say Fry’s in that market area, have to go on one of those limited roads … and the people who live on the east in the county that want to go to Walmart have that same problem going the other way.”
Shebeck stated that 40th Street is mainly done, except for about a mile and a half between Avenue 10E and Avenue 8 ½ E. He’s concerned about upcoming traffic changes and would like to hear updated information on the construction in 40th Street’s progress.
“I think there was some studies that were done, unfortunately, during the summertime when we have less people out there and now that there will be 100,000 new people out there, traffic patterns are going to be coming very difficult and there will be many more accidents because of the lack of of available roads to travel on,” he said.
While Arizona open meeting laws prevent the city council from responding directly that evening, Mayor Doug Nicholls directed Shebeck to speak with the city engineer for more information.
Finally, Bruce Luna spoke regarding his concerns on the governance of restrooms and locker rooms at the Yuma Union High School District. Luna alleged that the principal of Yuma High School had contacted him and “said that they were going to allow boys who believe that they’re girls to go in the girls’ bathroom and the lockers.”
Luna called such behavior as child abuse and endangerment, stating that he fears something bad will inevitably happen to a girl in the restroom or locker room.
“... they feel that it’s okay,” he said. “It’s okay for a boy to be in the bathroom with a girl. Some of those kids are actually 18 that are seniors. My kid is 14 years old. I do not want a boy in the locker room with her while she’s changing. Okay, that is wrong and that is a law … It’s going to come to your doorstep sooner or later. We need a plan, okay? I beg for your help. I beg for my kid’s help.”
The Yuma Sun has reached out to YUHSD for a future story on this subject.
