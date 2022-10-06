Paramedics with the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department are once again making house calls.
Paramedics with the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department are once again making house calls.
Battalion Chief Louie Carlos said that the SCFD and the Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) restarted their Community Paramedicine program on Wednesday.
The program had been on hold since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now that 90 percent of the community has been vaccinated, we thought it was safe enough to restart the program,” Battalion Chief Carlos said.
Under the program, which is voluntary, paramedics and a FCBH Family Care Coordinator visit the homes of seniors and people with chronic illnesses to provide basic health exams.
During the visit paramedics will check vitals, do medication reconciliation, and inspect the home for any hazards, while the care coordinator provides social assistance and informs the person if any changes need to be made.
Unlike previous years, a registered nurse is now involved in the program.
Carlos explained that having a registered nurse allows patients with diabetes who are enrolled in the program to have A1c testing done at home.
“Previously those patients would have gone to a lab to get those results,” Battalion Chief Carlos said.
The simple blood test measures a patient’s average blood sugar levels over a three-month period, and the results are received within three minutes.
Once a visit is completed the results are documented and the patient’s doctor is able to see how they are progressing and make any necessary changes to their health plan.
“Prior to the pandemic, 98 percent of chronically ill patients enrolled in this program saw improvements to their overall health,” Carlos said. “We are excited and looking forward to helping those in our community again to improve their health.”
The program started in 2016 and at its height paramedics were visiting two to three patients a day.
While there are currently only 10 patients enrolled in the program, Carlos hopes many more will sign up in the coming weeks and months.
“Once we ceased the program, we lost all of our patients,” Carlos said. “We are starting enrollment over from scratch.”
