The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department and the Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) restarted their Community Paramedicine program on Wednesday. The program had been on hold since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 COURTESY PHOTO OF SOMERTON COCOPAH FIRE DEPARTMENT

Paramedics with the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department are once again making house calls.

Battalion Chief Louie Carlos said that the SCFD and the Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) restarted their Community Paramedicine program on Wednesday.

