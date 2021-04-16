Two resolutions recently adopted by the Arizona legislature pay homage to Yuma’s Dr. Jim Carruthers and Dr. Robert Cannell – two community pillars and servicemen in their own right, both of whom passed away in 2020.
Drafted by Rep. Charlene Fernandez (AZ-4), a Yuma native whose life was deeply touched by the ripple effects of both men’s lifetime of service, the resolutions point to the longstanding legacy of two individuals devoted to the greater good of their state and local community.
“It was a great loss for us,” said Fernandez. “They were great representatives. Both of them were Republicans and I happen to be a Democrat, but they were really good friends of mine and served as my mentors.”
In fact, were it not for Carruthers, Fernandez said she likely wouldn’t be in the position she’s in today, as the former Arizona Western College president was instrumental in establishing the local branch campus of Northern Arizona University, where Fernandez – one of only two female minority leaders in the history of the Arizona House of Representatives – completed her education.
Having his unwavering support, Fernandez said, was invaluable.
“In an elected position, no matter how well you’re doing, some days it’s just really, really tough to serve,” Fernandez said. “Because you’re not going to please everybody. Whenever I heard from Dr. Carruthers, he would tell me, ‘I read about you; you know, you’re doing a great job. And it really meant a lot. He would tell me, ‘I don’t know how you do it,’ because it’s ‘a lot rougher’ to serve in the House today than in his time.”
Earlier this year, Fernandez was inducted into the Arizona Western College Hall of Fame alongside Carruthers for their contributions to the institution.
“You can imagine my surprise and honor,” she said.
The House resolution for Carruthers is viewable at: https://trackbill.com/bill/arizona-house-resolution-2012-jim-carruthers-death-resolution/2093329.
As for Cannell, who was a former member of both the Arizona House and the Arizona State Senate and preceded Fernandez on the Yuma Union High School District governing board, the minority leader saw him as a role model as well.
“I almost feel like I walked in his footsteps,” Fernandez said. “(Losing Cannell) was a great loss for Yuma. He served as a doctor and helped so many children here in Yuma, and yet he went the next step to be a representative, to be a senator, to be on the school board – those are all really thankless positions. On the school board you get paid zero, and on the state legislature you get paid $24,000 a year – but I know he felt, like I do, that it’s absolutely an honor to represent the area where you live.”
The House resolution for Cannell is viewable at: https://trackbill.com/bill/arizona-house-resolution-2011-robert-cannell-death-resolution/2093328
According to Fernandez, the resolutions also serve as a tribute to an extensive lineage of Yuma-connected legislators, which includes the late Sen. Jones Osborn and former representatives Robert McLendon and Herb Guenther, the latter of whom went on to serve in the State Senate as well.
“It makes note of the fact that we come from a long line of state legislators, all the way back to Sen. (Harold) Giss,” Fernandez said. “These are people that really made big-time decisions. We have a place in Arizona history.”