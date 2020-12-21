Friends, family and community members have raised $10,250 for the family of 2-year-old boy who was badly burned.
A restaurant takeover, which was organized by the Yuma Restaurant Coalition, in conjunction with the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Charity, was held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, with 10 percent of all the sales from each of the restaurants going directly to the Tudor family.
Several Yuma-area restaurants took part in the event including Firehouse Subs, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cretin’s, Crouse’s Flat Top Grill, El Charro, Fats Grill & Bar, Mostly Muffins, Prison Hill Brewery and the Crossing.
Yuma Fire Department Capt. Paul Evancho, who is also the chairperson for the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Charity, previously explained that the Tudor family is in desperate need of the community’s help because they are unable to return to home or work at this time.
On Nov. 11, Westyn Tudor, a 2-year-old twin, was tragically burned over 50 percent of his body when he accidently fell into a fire pit during a family gathering.
He is currently fighting for his life in the burn unit at the Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix, with his family by his side.
Due to the severity of his burns Westyn, who already has an excess of 50 surgeries scheduled, will need medical and psychological care for the rest of his life.
Earlier this month Cpt. Evancho took a Christmas tree, ornaments and lights to the Tudor’s hotel room in Phoenix so they could still have some semblance of a holiday, despite the tragedy.
“We want to make Christmas fun for the other children in the family,” Capt. Evancho said.
He will be going back on Dec. 21 to deliver presents to the Tudor’s other two children.
Due to the tremendous financial strain on the family, Capt. Evancho said more fundraisers are being planned in the coming months and weeks.
