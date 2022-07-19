It’s any dog owner’s nightmare: when Don Sherman left his dog in the car by the gas pump, he came back to find no sight of the car or his pet.
In what should have been a simple visit to the gas station, Sherman lost not only his means of work but, in his own words, his very own life. Boo, a white Labrador, was in the car along with Sherman’s laptop, phone and other items when an unidentified suspect entered the vehicle and drove off.
Sherman first posted in Rants and Raves of Yuma, an online Facebook group, about the situation, pleading for the dog’s return:
“I am asking if you would please give my dog back,” he wrote. “He is and has been my life for the last three years. You have my car, my laptop, my phone and numerous other things. None of that matters to me, only my dog. Please, by the grace of God, reach down somewhere inside of you and make the decision to give my dog back … Please do not hurt him. He is a lover. He especially loves kids as you probably have learned. If anyone reads this that knows who has my dog, please use your influence to get my life returned. Thank you.”
The theft occurred on Wednesday, July 13, at approximately 4:18 p.m. at Circle K, located at 2409 S. 8th Ave., and the Yuma Police Department is asking for help in identifying the subject pictured entering and driving with a 2010 gold Honda Accord in an online surveillance video that’s been made publicly available at https://bit.ly/3AZsNOd.
YPD is aware that the images are extremely pixelated, but it asks that anyone with any information on the stolen vehicle and/or the whereabouts of the dog, Boo, to come forward and help reunite the beloved pet with his family. If the information leads to an arrest, the informant may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
But for the person who comes forward with Boo, a separate reward is available. After Sherman’s post, the community swiftly responded with advice and offers to help. With their help, the owner is offering a cash reward for the safe return of Boo, no questions asked.
Per Sherman’s posts on Facebook, he’ll be waiting at the park located at 8th street and Magnolia Avenue from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. every day until the dog’s return. Alternatively, Paws and Tails Pet Store has offered to be a drop-off site. The store is located at 3325 S. Avenue 8E #9 and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Humane Society of Yuma is also another safe drop-off location, but anyone returning Boo should let them know that it’s Boo to ensure a speedy return to his home. HSOY is located at 4050 S Avenue 4 1/2 E and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
As of Sherman’s online posts on Monday, July 18, Boo has yet to be found, but those who wish to help can do so by contributing to the GoFundMe that’s been created for the cash reward at https://bit.ly/3ILK4wc/.
Those with any information on the identity of the suspect in the surveillance video published by the Yuma Police Department are asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
