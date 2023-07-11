Editor’s Note: This story is part two of a two-part series looking at the Crane School District bond initiative.
After a facility assessment process over a year ago by the H2 Group and Capital Improvement Planning Advisory Committee meetings throughout April, the Crane School District and its governing board decided it’s time to prepare for a $20 million bond initiative.
From an initial assessment of 873 projects and over $111 million’s worth of needs, the advisory committee has identified a total of 321 high-priority projects to tackle with the help of a $20 million bond it hopes voters will approve in November 2023.
Crane School District’s buildings vary in age, with some going as far back as 30, 40 and even 68 years. Although Crane has undertaken some projects to update facilities, a lot of needs remain in the district and the results of three Capital Improvement Planning meetings in April 2023 have led the governing board to authorize a special election this November for a $20 million bond initiative.
Crane CFO Dale Ponder explained that after legislative funding and federal and state grants, the final place the district would seek funding support is through a bond initiative, “seeking help from our local taxpayers in order for us to address these identified needs.”
“In general, this is kind of what the definition of a bond is,” he said. “It’s a measure that generates funds for capital purposes such as constructing new buildings or facilities, improving existing facilities, purchasing school buses. In a bond election, voters decide whether to authorize the school district to issue bonds at the specified amount. Investors who buy the bonds are paid back with interest using funds collected through property taxes.
“So this is a secondary property tax where if we pursue in this case, a $20 million bond, it might take place over a couple of sales. If that’s the case, then only when the bonds are sold is when we begin collecting the taxes from the individuals to repay that.”
The bond funds can only be applied toward capital projects, of which plenty exist. Whittling down the original 873 projects addressing deficiency control for facilities and fulfilling district/school upgrade requests to 321 projects, the estimated total cost for capital improvement now stands at $26.5 million.
“An overall overwhelming consensus was reached where $20 million seemed to be the the mark that was most advantageous for the district while also being sensitive to the local taxpayer and that the projects identified were worthy of a bond being pursued by the school district,” Ponder said during the governing board’s work session in May.
He shared the advisory committee results in a slide, where each site’s projects, costs, Facilities Condition Index and share of the $26 million could be compared. The results are as follows:
School/# of Projects/Preliminary Estimate/FCI Share
- Centennial, 27, $1.5 million, 2.86, 5.64%
- Crane Middle, 33, $7.2 million, 2.79, 27.16%
- District Office, 14, $1.7 million, 2.79, 6.47%
- Gary A. Knox, 11, $95.5K, 3.54, 0.36%
- Gowan Science, 8, $487.8K, 3.21, 1.84%
- H.L. Suverkrup, 64, $3.9 million, 2.54, 14.51%
- J. Michael Wicks Support Center, 8, $158.8K, 3.54, 0.60%
- Mesquite, 2, $267.7K, 3.50, 1.01%
- Professional Development Center, 21, $516.3K, 2.32, 1.94%
- Pueblo, 29, $1.2 million, 3.39, 4.60%
- Ronald Reagan, 22, $3.3 million, 3.32, 12.50%
- SDS MPR/Hogan Center, 18, $723.9K, 2.61, 2.73%
- Salida Del Sol, 24, $2.6 million, 3.71, 9.86%
- Valley Horizon, 37, $853.4K, 3.14, 3.21%
- Overall/district-wide, 3, $2 million, N/A, 7.56%
Ponder made a side note that for the district office, the majority of its cost is to replace the building that houses the Federal Programs Department.
Stifel Managing Directors from Phoenix Randie Stein and Bob Casillas then presented on the particulars of bond scenarios and property taxation, which are discussed in detail at the May governing board meeting’s work session. The session is viewable as the first part of May’s meeting at https://vimeo.com/824234231.
COMMUNITY SURVEY RESULTS
Paul Ulan of Primary Consultants presented the results of the community survey. Outlining the survey’s methodology, he stated there were 301 high-efficacy voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.5%. All surveys were conducted by phone between April 27 through May 1, 2023.
Breaking down the demographics of the voters, he identified an even split on gender while over 58% of respondents were over age 50. He found that 80% of respondents own property while only 17% rent. 52% of these respondents have lived on their property for over 10 years. When asked if familiar with the Crane School District, 79% answered yes. 60% affirmed that they are a parent, guardian or grandparent of a child who is currently in or has graduated from the district.
Ulan also found that 41% of respondents identified as Republican, 37% as Democrat, 1% as Libertarian and 20% as “Other.”
Some key questions along with their results are presented as follows:
Do you believe Arizona’s public schools are funded adequately to provide a quality education for all students?
Yes – 31, No – 51%, Unsure – 18%
Do you think that property taxes in your community are…
Too High – 38%, Too Low – 1%, Just About Right – 47%, Unsure – 14%
“We went through an explanation talking about the bond, bond uses and what that tax impact would be and we’re 49% yes, 27% unsure, 24% no,” Ulan said, referring to the question of support for a $20 million bond. “It’s not all bad news but you’d like to be in high 50s, low 60s on the initial level of support. I cannot tell a lie.”
Ulan described that respondents were asked to rate the potential big categories of bond uses as “Important,” “Not Important” and “No Opinion.”
The categories each received a 75% or higher rating of importance:
- Increase safety and security (89%)
- Update heating and cooling (88%)
- General building renewal projects including painting, flooring and roofs (87%)
- Classroom repairs and improvements (87%)
- Upgrades to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements (86%)
- Purchase technology including computers and other devices (83%)
- Replace fixtures, furniture and equipment (80%)
- Purchase new more efficient buses (75%)
“So there’s not a loser item, if maybe that’s the best way to describe it,” Ulan concluded. “But you know, when you talk about safety, heating and cooling, general renewal projects, everything was very well received. And again, I’m not surprised. Maybe I thought technology might be a little bit higher but you know, everything is good.”
Of the 49% supporting the bond initiative, 50% are parents or guardians of current/former district students. Almost half have lived in their residence for over 10 years. And 56% were age 50 or older. The majority were homeowners. And by party, almost half were Democrats and about 30% were Republicans. 51% were women.
Respondents were also asked if they would vote for the bond if they knew various supporting statements. The highest rated one was “all the funds stay in the district and will be spent in district schools.” 69% voted they were more likely to vote in favor if presented with that statement while 22% voted no impact. The remaining statements and more likely votes are listed as follows:
- “Bond funds would help the district save operating money allowing for more dollars to be spent in the classroom.” – 62% more likely (24% no impact)
- “There will be a citizens committee to help determine a budget and prioritize identified projects.” – 57% more likely (29% no impact)
- “The district has incurred increased costs due to the higher minimum wage and inflation.” – 54% more likely (29% no impact)
- “The school district is an economic engine for the community and helps attract businesses, jobs and other economic opportunities to the area.” – 53% more likely (35% no impact)
- “Without the additional funds, programs and services to students might need to be reduced.” – 50% more likely (25% no impact)
- “District’s schools, students and teachers have been recognized for excellence by the state.” – 49% more likely (38% no impact)
After presenting all the information described, however, Ulan said there was good news.
“After giving all this information, we re-asked if they would support the $20 million bond and we climbed substantially, almost to 60% which is where you want to be when you go out,” he said.
Knowing the additional information, 60% voted they would support the bond while 20% remained unsure and another 20% voted no.
CONCLUSION
“We very much want this to be a transparent process where you as governing board members have enough information to make a determination,” Dale Ponder said. “I guess to conclude with that the recommendation of the committee would be that of the district in seeking a $20 million bond program.”
Later in the regular board meeting, the governing board adopted a resolution ordering and calling a special bond election to be held on Nov. 7, 2023.
None