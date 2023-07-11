CFO Dale Ponder

CFO Dale Ponder highlighted that Crane Middle School, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary and Ronald Reagan Elementary would require the most funds of the projected $26.5 million total for capital improvement.

 Image from Crane Schools’ Vimeo

Editor’s Note: This story is part two of a two-part series looking at the Crane School District bond initiative.

After a facility assessment process over a year ago by the H2 Group and Capital Improvement Planning Advisory Committee meetings throughout April, the Crane School District and its governing board decided it’s time to prepare for a $20 million bond initiative.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you