A solar company has disputed the valuation of its property and wants to be reimbursed for “excessive” taxes paid over several years.
Agua Caliente Solar LLC filed a notice of claim with the State Board of Equalization, claiming that the board’s proposed full cash value of the company’s property was excessive and the board failed to include the value of investment tax credits when determining the “taxable original cost” for the tax years 2016 through 2019.
After both parties met, the board agreed to the claim and will refund the company, which runs the Agua Caliente Solar Plant located 65 miles east of Yuma. As a result, the projected budgets of several Yuma County school districts that benefit from property taxes collected from the company will be impacted.
During a Monday meeting, School Superintendent Tom Tyree is expected to request that the Yuma County Board of Supervisors approve a tax rate that would result in a levy that equals any deficit from the prior fiscal year resulting from a deviation in the property tax roll.
The impacted districts include Hyder School District, Antelope Union High School District and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma.
The supervisors will also consider approving the appointment of the Arizona attorney general to represent Yuma County in the pending tax court case, which is titled “Agua Caliente Solar LLC v. Arizona Department of Revenue, et al.”
In other action, the supervisors will consider a solar services agreement with SOLON for solar-covered parking for various county facilities. The supervisors previously approved a lease agreement with SOLON but later learned that a lease is only available for private entities and the SSA would be appropriate for Yuma County.
As part of the consent calendar, the supervisors will also consider the following:
• Accepting $32,957 in coronavirus emergency supplemental funding from the U.S. Department of Justice to the Sheriff’s Office to offset expenses by the Yuma County Health District.
• Approving an amendment to the intergovernmental agreement with San Luis for traffic signal maintenance and repair services. The city will pay the county up to $50,000 per year for traffic signal maintenance.
• Establishing Vote Center sites for the Aug. 4 primary election and appointing election board workers to the Vote Center Election, Accuracy Certification and Early Ballot boards.
• Approving an amended agreement with Dr. Rebecca M. Hsu for medical examiner services.
• Adopting the Yuma County Public Safety Personnel Retirement System and Corrections Officers Retirement Plan Pension Funding Policy, as required by the amended state law.
The supervisors will also consider several planning and zoning items and hold six public hearings on the items.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. at 198 S. Main St. Anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 and does not want to attend the meeting in person can still participate by submitting an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
These email forms will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/ybe6bd36.